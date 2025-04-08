Jewelry Is Art, You Are The Museum.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I once heard someone say, “Jewelry is personal art that you carry around with you everywhere. You are the museum, and the art is the pieces you wear.”

A beautiful statement. I couldn’t agree more.

Over the years, I’ve acquired quite the collection of my own personal art, from rings to bracelets and necklaces to earrings. I’m always on the lookout for something unique, with a story behind it. Something I can put on and feel the memories seeping into my skin.

One of my favorite souvenirs to bring back from each country I visit is something new for my museum.

In Montenegro, I purchased a stunning ring made from stained glass.

In California, I bought silver bangles with different shells embedded in them.

In Talin, I found a tiny heart pendant made from amber.

I also highly appreciate it when people I love find cool pieces of jewelry that they think I’d love.

My mom brought me back colorful, traditional earrings from India.

My best friend gave me a silver cuff she bought from a vintage site.

My boyfriend gifted me a beautiful bracelet with a picture of us on the inside.

I also have one piece of jewelry that I refuse to take off. It’s a chain my best friend bought me for my 18th birthday, with an evil eye pendant I bought in Malta hanging from it. If you know me, you’ll always see it on me. I quite literally feel naked without it.

Despite the deep pride I feel for my meticulously curated assembly, sometimes it can be difficult not to want more than I have, or more than I need. I often have trouble when it comes to buying jewelry online. Right now, my attention has been captured by the viral starfish spiral ring from En Route Jewelry.

I constantly have to remind myself that I have more than enough jewelry, and that it is a privilege to say that I have collected every piece from a different country or person. While it can feel so rewarding to quickly and impulsively buy a new ring or bracelet stack from Amazon, I feel like jewelry should mean more.

Haul videos seem to be the number one way to overspend and end up with heaps of jewelry we don’t actually need. When I see someone’s perfect stack of bracelets or the well-known Cartier ring, it can be hard not to feel like I want those pieces as well.

As well, with purchasing popular jewelry comes status. A physical thing you can’t show off while silently communicating that you are above others.

So yeah, taking a step back and reevaluating what I need can be a great way to remember what I love about my art collection.

So, before buying any new pieces, I ask myself these questions:

Do I have something similar in my collection already?

Is the quality of the piece good enough to be worn for a long time?

Can I look at this every day and remember a country/person/memory?

(Optional) Does this fit my personal style, or is it just fun?

Practicing healthy consumption can be beneficial, especially when it comes to jewelry. Waiting to get something new until a special occasion, vacation, or birthday can be a great way to save money and reduce waste, since so often cheap jewelry from Amazon is thrown away after just a few wears (no one wants those green fingers).

I love every piece of jewelry I’ve ever acquired. I love it when people compliment my art or ask me where I got it, and I get to tell them a beautiful story behind it.

All in all, loving what’s in your museum is a wonderful thing, and appreciating what’s in someone else’s can allow you to express gratitude for all the pieces in your collection.