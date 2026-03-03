Careers In Psychology

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the University of Connecticut, psychological sciences is the most common major. Unfortunately, the majority of careers with psychology backgrounds require a master’s degree. Here are some examples of careers and their required degrees that you can pursue with a psychology background.

what you can do without a master’s degree

There is a wide variety of careers that only require a bachelor’s degree, including careers in social services, such as a case manager or rehabilitation specialist. You can also pursue careers in business such as HR, marketing, or sales, or in healthcare as a psychiatric tech or registered behavior technician who works under psychologists to provide behavioral services to clients.

Clinical psychologist

Responsibilities

A clinical psychologist is a licensed mental health professional that performs psychological assessments, diagnoses mental health conditions, develops treatment plans, and provides psychotherapy to individuals, couples, or groups. While therapists perform these tasks as well, clinical psychologists focus on the treatment of more severe, complex, or chronic mental health disorders.

Degree Needed

Clinical psychologists require a doctoral degree, either a PhD or PysD.

psychiatrist

Responsibilities

Psychiatrists are licensed medical doctors who specialize in mental health. They focus on the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders. Unlike psychologists, psychiatrists manage the biological aspects of mental illness and can can prescribe medication and perform medical treatments.

Degree Needed

Psychiatrists require a medical degree (MD or DO) and a psychiatry residency.

Therapist

Responsibilities

A therapist is a licensed mental health professional trained to provide talk therapy (psychotherapy) to help individuals, couples, or families navigate emotional, behavioral, and psychological challenges. They also assist clients in managing mental health conditions like depression and anxiety, improving coping skills, and addressing any kind of life stressors.

Degree

Therapists require at least a master’s degree in fields such as counseling, psychology, or social work and must be licensed by their state.

Social Worker

Responsibilities

Social work is a very versatile career with many different jobs. Clinical social workers diagnose and treat mental illness. Social workers can help children and families navigate issues with abuse, help patients in healthcare settings navigate illnesses and hospice care, and work on systemic issues, community development, and policy reform.

Degree Needed

Unless you already hold a Bachelor of Social Work (BSW), social workers (at minimum) need a Master’s of Social Work (MSW). However, some go on to get a doctoral degree in social work (DSW) which focuses more on research, teaching, and high-level administration. A licensure is also mandatory in most states.

School Guidance Counselor

Responsibilities

School guidance counselors support students in grades K-12, assisting in tasks like academic advising, social-emotional support, college and career counseling, and crisis intervention. They help in selecting classes, monitor academic performance, and assist with college applications and resumes.

Degree needed

School guidance counselors must have a master’s degree in school counseling or a closely related mental health field such as counselor education or counseling psychology.

Occupational Therapist

Responsibilities

Occupational therapists help people across their lifespan participate in the daily activities they want and need to do. They treat individuals with physical, mental, or cognitive disabilities, injuries, or illnesses to help develop independence and improve their quality of life.

Degree Needed

Occupational therapists are required to obtain a Master’s in Occupational Therapy (MOT), but some go on to obtain a Doctor of Occupational Therapy (DOT). After graduation, all OTs must pass the National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy (NBCOT) exam to become licensed.

Final thoughts

These are just a few of the many careers and degrees you can get in the psychology field. I hope these examples sparked some interest for your next steps after graduation!