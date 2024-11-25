The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the cold weather approaches this November, a period of rest and renewal is needed. It’s officially time to enjoy the crackling noises of the warm fireplace, the smell of fresh sugar cookies in the oven, and the soft crunch under our footsteps of pine needles that now cover the ground. While we welcome this new energy in, there are three specific crystals that may help us ease into this season of peace and warmth.

Carnelian

This warm red and brown crystal is perfect to bring warmth into your home as the snow begins to fall, and the holidays get a little closer. It was historically believed that this crystal had such a fiery color because it absorbed the sun’s rays and brought warm vibrations to those who needed healing. The color and energy of this stone are why Carnelian is the perfect way to feel grounded, cozy, and creative. Carnelian also connects to the root chakra, which does a good job of keeping us stable, as well as the sacral and solar plexus chakra. The sacral chakra plays a role in our emotions and creativity, while the solar plexus, much like the warmth of this stone, is the fire element inside you. Your inner power, intuition, and passion all stem from this chakra, which Carnelian can boost when spirits get low.

Amythest

This purple crystal is known for boosting overall health and cleansing past energy or worries. It’s common to get a sick over these colder months, so having a crystal that boosts your immune system can help your body and mind heal quickly. Any stress over gift-giving, spending so much money, finals season? Amythest will soothe any stressors from the fall semester and cleanse your mind of upcoming problems or anxiety. This is because this crystal is associated with the crown chakra, which connects to your brain and nervous system. This part of the body can control your sleep, tensions in the body, and even your breathing and heart rate, but Amythyst will help keep your mind clear and fresh. Consider keeping this crystal around as a healing and purifying treasure.

Obsidian

This black crystal is known for blocking negative energy that may occur during holiday tensions. As we surround ourselves with family, and new guests, and enter the slightly overstimulating black Friday sales, it can be hard to remain positive. Despite all the holiday cheer, emphasis on community, and celebrations, it can also be a rough time for others who feel not as aligned with this season. Being home, having financial struggles, and dealing with loved ones who maybe aren’t as accepting, or kind can bring a lot of negative energy into one’s mind and home. Try using obsidian to block this energy from entering your space and allowing yourself to set a boundary. Whether it’s the mean aunt who makes a snarky comment about that second piece of pie, or your dad whose political views you don’t quite agree with, try to block what doesn’t serve you as best you can by staying patient and calm. This crystal connects to your root chakra, meaning it will give you a nice sense of stability and security as you carry it around. No matter what happens this holiday season, remember to stay rooted and grounded in who you are as a person.

Remember to prioritize relaxation and peace this season, while other animals hibernate throughout these cold months, we also need time to officially unwind. Even though the holiday season can get busy and overwhelming with activities and family, it is also a time to recognize what we are truly grateful for. Allow these crystals to cleanse the mind and bring some newfound peace into this new year and season.