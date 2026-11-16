This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the idealization of productivity and business that’s promoted so widely in society today, it’s easy to get caught up in the idea of optimizing time. During your college years, there’s endless pressure to do more, be more, and work towards more, all while the pressure to enjoy what’s supposed to be the best time of your life is weighing on you. This can lead to constantly feeling like you’re wasting time, even though everything seems so fleeting. This formative time in our lives, although challenging, forces us to learn about the power and value of being present.

the weight of college life

There isn’t one solution to the various stressors and anxieties that young adults feel. Many of us are continuously experiencing life-altering events, even in our day-to-day routines, that shape us into the people we become. In a socially dense environment like college, we learn about ourselves through our relationships, unique situational dynamics, and unfamiliar hardships. Such vast change happening in a relatively short time can make our lives feel like they’re getting away from us. Growing up constantly hearing the reminiscent, melancholy remarks of our parents’ “prime college years” applies this subconscious pressure to enjoy what will eventually become something we miss forever. But how do we just deal with knowing that everything we’re experiencing will come to an end?

The reality is that everything will pass. Nothing lasts forever, which is what makes our experiences so valuable. Time will pass regardless, so why does it feel difficult to live in the present without worrying about our past or future? As a very nostalgic and sensitive person, I’m all too familiar with knowing I’ll reminisce about a certain moment. I’m constantly reminiscing about the feelings attached to certain times in my life through pictures, objects, songs, or memories. It can feel limiting at times, since these feelings preoccupy and distract your mind from what’s happening in the current moment.

we aren’t born to be efficient

Regardless of these personal tendencies, an increasingly important factor that applies additional pressure and makes being present so difficult is our obsession with optimization. Especially with the emphasis on capitalism and our value being so dependent on production, we as humans have become cogs in a cycle. Some aspects of this are apparent in the romanticization of the clean girl lifestyle, the idea that a meal has to be consumed solely to maximize health benefits, and the overall concept that other simple tasks, like transportation and studying, must be done with efficiency. We’re becoming conditioned to seek convenience, shortcuts, and hacks for maximum ease.

Our attachment to social media romanticizes habits that prevent us from being present and instead keep us trapped in unhealthy cycles. Academic stress and burnout have, in some ways, become an aesthetic. The normalization of discussing mental health has had some adverse effects, since many young people are learning to believe that struggles with depression or anxiety are rites of passage. Our algorithms keep us tangled up in what’s been proven to cause cognitive instability: excessive time spent on social media and doomscrolling.

All of this being said, being present becomes a dilemma in college, since everything you’re doing actually does seem like a mission of efficiency: budgeting your time to balance all your activities, managing many assignments and tasks at once, all while trying to make it to the weekend to rest. Everything is centered around the impending “next achievement” and ensuring that everything you do is working toward something productive in the future rather than serving you in the present moment. The short semesters fly by and can only seem to be put into perspective once the time is long gone. It’s impossible to slow down time, but there are habits we can practice that help us slow down, look around, and notice the things that seem overwhelmingly fleeting.

A reminder to slow down

Time is something we’re always conscious of, but thinking about it, even occasionally, can cause us to get ahead of ourselves. It can help to limit clock-checking, reducing the pressure about how much time is left on things. Additionally, taking time to routinely acknowledge things you’re grateful for in the present moment can bring you back to what’s actively happening and create a beneficial reflective experience. Focusing on one task at a time rather than multitasking, stepping outside of rambling thoughts to listen and comprehend in conversations, and taking breaks between activities all allow us to slow down and notice the present moment.

We aren’t machines for productivity and efficiency. It’s okay to do things just to do them, and not for some greater purpose. It’s okay to struggle, but try not to wish time away. Everything we experience is valuable, especially during such a memorable time. Be gentle with yourself and try to find ways to enjoy day-to-day life. There are plenty of resources to assist in implementing specific routines into our days to help practice mindfulness. Take this as a reminder that you aren’t running out of time, you aren’t “past your prime,” and that it’s okay — and encouraged — to just be where your feet are.