Avoiding Burnout: 6 Tips To Manage A Busy Life

In high school, I was always so jealous of the girls whose lives seemed infinitely filled with activity: Classes, volleyball practice, band, president of an honor society, a thriving group of friends, and maybe even a romantic relationship. They all seemed so put together — their hair freshly braided, their grades never suffering, their social life booming. I envied them as I viewed my life as the antithesis of theirs. I struggled to make friends and find ways to get to and from activities, let alone have the confidence to thrive in them.

When I arrived at college, aka my first walkable community, I threw myself into opportunities. I joined club after club and while the friendships didn’t form immediately, I made sure I had places to belong. By the beginning of my sophomore year, my social life picked up and my involvement in clubs stayed consistent, even joining an executive board. And maybe all those girls I had envied were onto something, because I loved it.

Here’s where it gets tricky. I became addicted to trying new things and adding new things to my plate. If my plate became too big, I’d just expand the plate and ignore how thin I stretched myself. Now, in my senior year at UConn, I hold more exciting titles than I could have ever imagined. Her Campus president, podcast host, content creator, and medical mystery, just to name a few. In short, I have a lot going on. Burnout is inevitable, but the excitement of taking on new things tends to outweigh it for me. However, there are ways to balance a busy life. Here’s how I handle it all.

1. Figure out what works for you

Experiment with routines and see which one gives you the most success. My attention span is pretty short. So, having four or five different tasks to switch between at any given time helps me stay engaged and motivated. Others might compartmentalize more and focus strictly on one task for an entire day. Once you find out what works for you, create a routine in which you can easily implement the tasks you need to get done.

2. Rest

While my schedule might seem insane, I am a big fan of rest, a gold medalist in bed rotting, if you will. I’ve also been sick most of the semester, a combination of allergies and a recurring case of strep throat (the aforementioned medical mystery). This has led to the realization that rest is not only important but necessary. I’ve had to learn to get over my fear of feeling like a burden for having to cancel plans or miss a work meeting. However, once that initial feeling of guilt is eradicated, rest becomes a place where I can calm my mind and refresh my creative energy.

3. Give Yourself Grace

Sometimes things don’t go your way. Maybe you miss a deadline or leave a typo in your social post, or maybe you spill coffee all over your shirt right before a video shoot (this one might just be me). No matter what is going wrong, it is important to remember that at the end of the day, you are just a human. Dwelling on your mistakes will only make you forget how many amazing things you have achieved.

4. Delegate!

As a self-proclaimed control freak, I am still working on this one. It’s hard to let the burden fall to others, especially if it’s something you want to check off your to-do list sooner than later. Remember that you don’t have to be or do everything. Your support system is there for a reason.

5. Professional help

I have written about my love-hate relationship with therapy, but I still think it’s usually worth checking out. In my opinion, mental health should always be prioritized, especially in the transitional stages of college/early post-grad. While it’s okay to not be okay, try to recognize that feeling and consider ways to alleviate some of the stress.

6. Remember your roots

Freshman year of college I would call my mom almost every day. Now, I can easily go days without speaking to either of my parents. I’m far less anxious and homesick, but also 100 times more busy. However, remembering my past and where I have come from has proven really important. It helps to keep me grounded and avoid that pesky imposter syndrome. When I take a look back, I am able to remember just how far I have come.

While everyone is on a different journey, college students are undoubtedly stressed, often balancing far too many things. These are just a few ways I stay afloat. Remember to prioritize yourself above all.