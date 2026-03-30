9 Films To Watch To Celebrate Women’s History Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The art of film is often dominated by men, despite the fact that some of the most brilliant movies of all time were only possible because of women’s contributions. Women have certainly been making advances in the industry; Autumn Durald Arkapaw, the director of photography for Sinners, made history as the first woman of color to be awarded an Oscar for Best Cinematography, while Jessie Buckley became the first Irish woman to win “Best Actress” for her performance in Hamnet. Still, what women in cinema bring to the table is not sufficiently recognized, and one way to combat this disparity is making the conscious choice to watch films that celebrate female stories and accomplishments. From seasoned cinephiles or anyone looking for their next movie night recommendation, there’s a gem for everyone here, and there’s no better time to watch them than in the middle of Women’s History Month.

Directed by Ridley Scott, Thelma and Louise is the perfect action-packed film to watch if you’re bored and looking for an entertaining and empowering story. The flick follows the pair on a weekend girl’s trip that quickly goes awry, rendering them nationally wanted fugitives. As the two dodge authorities across desert highways and small towns, both grow closer as their relationship takes them to new, adventurous heights. Though it starts off with some heavier moments, Thelma and Louise is loads of fun overall and has a lot to say about female friendships and what it really means to be someone’s ride-or-die.

Anyone feeling lost in life will instantly resonate with Frances Ha as she navigates her uncertain friendships and careers with her signature quirky enthusiasm and effervescent hope. This movie pushes the boundaries of a typical viewing experience; it’s shot entirely in black and white, and Frances herself is often incredibly socially awkward. A lot of the film’s humor comes from the resulting absurdity and second-hand embarrassment, but for those who appreciate an indie flick, it makes for a sweet and poignant portrait of that lost-in-your-20s feeling. Additionally, Greta Gerwig, director of Lady Bird, Little Women (2019), and Barbie, plays Frances, and fans of her work will be sure to enjoy her off-beat performance of the aspiring dancer.

If you appreciate sad and atmospheric films with a touch of historical fiction, Chloé Zhao’s adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s Hamnet is for you. Though it’s slow at first, the film’s lush cinematography and gentle, touching soundtrack quickly immerses the viewer in the lives of William and Agnes Shakespeare, respectively portrayed by Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley as they endure trials and raise their children in rural England. Despite the fact that it features perhaps the most famous author of all time, William Shakespeare is not the film’s central character. Narrated from Agnes’ point of view instead, the film is a refreshing testament to the historically unheard female perspective. Additionally, Agnes’ complex character is supported by a deeply moving, Oscar winning performance from Jessie Buckley, and is reflective of the craft of the incredibly talented, up and coming actress.

But I’m a Cheerleader is a colorful, campy coming-of-age movie and a perfect pick for a pick-me-up on a bad day. Female-directed and LGBTQ-centered, the film follows Megan as she falls in love and comes to terms with her sexuality in the most unlikely of places: a conversion therapy center featuring a diverse group of misfits, governed by the flamboyant Kimberly, her son Rock, and a straight version of RuPaul. Despite the potentially triggering connotation of the film’s setting, the movie consistently maintains a lighthearted tone. The dialogue and running jokes make a fast-paced and hysterical combination, while the colorful production design and peppy, twee-pop soundtrack create an upbeat mood. What’s more, it has a happy ending, culminating in a heartwarming classic with a lot to say about homophobia, sapphic girlhood, and heteronormativity that’s perfect for a fun movie night with friends.

An incredibly unique film, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night markets itself as the first “Iranian Vampire Western” and will not disappoint those with the right acquired taste. A slow and atmospheric horror feature set in a bleak Iranian suburb, the plot follows the intersecting lives of the inhabitants of this shady city that is curiously haunted by a young female vampire. Cloaked in a traditional chador and an air of mystery, she silently stalks her victims and maintains an uncanny presence along the city’s alleyways. That is, until she falls in love. Shot in black and white and accompanied by a gorgeous Persian rock soundtrack, Anna Lily Amirpour’s debut is a weird and wonderful celebration of modern arthouse film and Iranian culture and the beauty that can be found in its cityscapes.

Many often cite Amélie as their go-to film on a bad day, and for good reason: the heartwarming cult-classic follows the titular protagonist on a mission to author good deeds in secret and improve the lives of strangers and friends alike, from returning a lost treasure chest to its rightful owner to orchestrating an unlikely love story between her coworkers. Though at first, she’s perfectly content with spreading goodwill and enjoying life’s small pleasures on her own, things begin to change when she attempts to initiate a romance of her own. Set in Montmartre and almost exclusively shot in gorgeous warm hues, Amélie is perfect for a cozy night in and truly feels like a warm hug with its quirky humor and heartfelt honesty.

As with Hamnet, Celine Sciamma’s ethereal debut will appeal to fans of historical drama, as well as those who enjoy sapphic romance and art history. As an artist works diligently on the portrait of another young woman, they explore their surroundings and shared love of stories, gradually fall in love, and are forced to grapple with the resulting consequences of their relationship, characteristic of the time period. A love letter to the fine arts and literature, the film contains incredible symbolic imagery that enriches its meaning and creates an immersive and tender viewing experience for those who appreciate a thoughtful slow burn.

A poignant legal drama starring Julia Roberts, Erin Brockovich follows the hardworking lawyer on her quest to bring justice to a small town ravaged by pollution, a result of a local utility company’s neglect and corruption. A highly authentic drama, Roberts’ performance is a testament to her range as an actress. She shines immensely alongside the moving testimonies of the water pollution victims and a sharp script that perfectly captures the frustration of corporate injustice. In a portrait of immense resilience, the film is ultimately an illustration of a landmark feat of justice, all accomplished by a single woman.

Often called the classic revenge movie, Kill Bill: Volume 1 is an iconic kaleidoscope of exaggerated color and violence, characteristic of 1990s and 2000s thrillers. Following Uma Thurman’s character from the moment she wakes up from an injury-induced coma, she embarks on a quest for revenge against those who harmed her, the members of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad. The film is shot episodically according to each target on her list, building up anticipation leading into the final encounter with her archnemesis in an empowering female-centered narrative. Although not a good choice for anyone sensitive to gore and violence, its unique fusion of the traditional American thriller and the martial arts movie make it a unique and entertaining pick for anyone who appreciates a classic action movie.

Celebrating diverse stories is more important than ever in an age rife with systemic injustice and political turmoil. Alongside mindful civic engagement and activism, it is critical that everyone protect and bring marginalized perspectives to the forefront of our conversations surrounding social justice. Ultimately, engaging with art that does just that is a key part of the equation of shifting individual postures towards tolerance and equity, and an important factor to keep in mind even while simply choosing the next pick for movie night.