The Beauty Of Female Friendships

There is a lot in my life to be grateful for. One of those things that is especially important to me is my female friendships. They are a complex yet beautiful thing, filled with such support and love. But they come in many forms, such as childhood friends, college roommates, mothers, sisters, cousins and more.

There is so much understanding and spirit that flows into a friendship between women, and I’m here to tell you my favorite things about them.

The good and the bad

They celebrate your wins and feel your losses, helping you carry and manage both. It can be hard to deal with everything going on in your life by yourself, to cheer on the good and to sort out the bad. That’s where my female friendships have shined most. I remember when I first got accepted into Her Campus, for example. I was so eager to tell my friends, and I felt so loved seeing how excited they were for me. Even if they didn’t understand it completely, even if it wasn’t something they were involved in, they didn’t mind. Those girls saw me succeed and were so happy for me, and I never had to wonder if people would read my articles because I knew they’d be reading every single one.

Although the losses may be heavier, the women in my life have never feared the weight. They’ve cried with me, they’ve wiped my tears, they’ve hugged me and they’ve given me space. The lucky thing about female friendships is that a lot of times, you’re dealing with similar things in life. They can sometimes understand what you’re going through more than you can even understand it. Whether it’s heartbreak, mental health, family struggles or anything else, I’ve always been able to rely on my girls to stick by me. We all just need someone to stay, through the bright sunny days and the dark storms of life, and my girls always have.

They don’t judge

Over the summer, I went to Acadia National Park with some of my best friends. While on a challenging uphill hike there, I had my first ever panic attack. It was something I’d never experienced before, and I was in a very vulnerable state, not fully understanding what was going on in my mind. Those girls I was with never judged me and they never hesitated; they jumped right in to be there for me. I will never forget the comfort, safety and reassurance they provided me with in that moment. That is what girls do for each other, they take care of you, no matter what it is.

Even if I’ve talked about something a million times, my female friends will never tell me that. When something has truly hurt me or when I don’t fully understand a situation, my friends let me talk it out until I finally feel better. They sit and listen, a completely selfless act. They fix hearts they didn’t break. They give advice with good intentions behind it. They clap the loudest in the room for you without jealousy. I’m not afraid of being vulnerable with my friends, and that’s not because it’s some great quality I have, it’s because of the way my friends treat me. They greet me with open arms, warm smiles and acceptance.

it’s a pure form of love

I’ve always found that girls can bond so easily. Whether it’s over music, clothing, a shared experience or anything else, girls are always willing to find a connection. I’ve found the truest forms of love in the small details of my female friendships. Borrowing clothes, sharing makeup and fixing each other’s hair. Waiting for me to tie my shoes, being bathroom buddies and picking spare eyelashes off my face. They want what’s best for you, they tell you the truth, and they respect you. There is such unconditional love between girls, and that’s what makes my female friendships one of the most beautiful things in the world.

Sometimes I think soulmates don’t have anything to do with romance. There are some people in this world who I think I am tied to. Those people are some of the closest women in my life. We understand each other without even speaking, we can talk about the same topics for hours, and I can share my deepest thoughts and secrets. But it’s not just about the good. It’s not just that we laughed and celebrated together. We cried together. We leaned on each other for the simplest and hardest of times. We didn’t leave each other alone. We were girls together.

I hope you’ve been able to connect with some of these beautiful aspects of female friendships. As young women, it’s important to appreciate the other women we have in our lives. Whoever it is, go hug your girls, and remind them that you love them. It’s what we’re here for, to love, to laugh, and to appreciate.