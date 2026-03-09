Behind the Conflict with Iran and Israel 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

An in-depth understanding by a politics student.

The confrontation between Israel and Iran has transformed over the decades from diplomatic hostility and proxy struggles to a full-blown direct military engagement. Amid peace negotiations between Iran and the U.S. on the 28th of February, the U.S. and Israel targeted multiple locations across Iran in major combat operations. This is just 8 months after Israel and the U.S. launched a 12-day war against Iran in the summer of last year.

Israel conducted a preemptive strike targeting places such as the capital, Tehran. A U.S. official said that the strikes were a joint military collaboration with Israel. It is also seen that the American army has been assembling military equipment and fighter jets over the past couple of weeks and has been stated as the “most significant military buildup since the Iraq war”.

By the looks of it, the U.S. has no intention of backing down, with its President making a statement about his military objectives. The main points include destroying Iran’s missile capabilities, “annihilate” their navy, disrupt Iran-backed armed groups in the region and ultimately make sure that Iran doesn’t obtain a nuclear weapon. He also addressed that the U.S. forces could face casualties. Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu also stated that the military operations will continue as long as necessary.

Israel and the U.S. have claimed for many years that Iran is advancing in their enrichment activities and missile capabilities, and thus they pose a threat to the two. Iran, however, has publicly stated numerous times that it has no intention of building a nuclear bomb. In fact, Israel is the only Middle Eastern Nation to have nuclear weapons. Israel and the U.S. claim they are trying to help the Iranian people be free from and take over their own government.

Although Western intervention has never succeeded in the past, it is understandable to see where the U.S. is coming from when wanting to free the Iranian people from their current governmental regime. At the beginning of the year, there were many civilian deaths of their own people from anti-government protests within Iran, but it does not make sense for the U.S. and Israel to also target civilians.

What did Iran do in response?

Iran, in retaliation for the recent attacks, launched missiles towards Israel and reported explosions in the northern district. Shortly after Iran launched missiles across several U.S. military locations across the Middle East, including Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Riyadh and bases within Jordan. Unlike the U.S. and Israel, Iran is targeting military bases. Not schools, not churches, military bases. Iran’s foreign ministry has also issued warnings to European nations not to join the conflict on the side of Israel or the United States, reflecting Tehran’s concern about a broader international escalation.

The hostility between the two countries goes back decades. Before 1979, Iran and Israel had relatively normal relations. But after the Iranian Revolution in 1979, Iran’s new leadership adopted a strong anti-Israel position. Since then, Iran has supported groups that oppose Israel, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel sees Iran as a major threat because of Iran’s supposed nuclear program. Israeli leaders argue that Iran’s development of nuclear weapons would endanger Israel’s security.

One of the most concerning aspects of the conflict is the civilian impact. There have been many reports on the casualties and damage to civilian areas during airstrikes and missile attacks. As in many modern conflicts, ordinary people often suffer the most, facing loss of life, destruction of homes, and economic hardship.

The conflict between Israel and Iran is also affecting global oil trade, mainly because of tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for about one-fifth of the world’s oil. According to multiple news sources, such as Al Jazeera, increased military activity and security risks in the area have made oil tankers and shipping companies more cautious, with some routes disrupted or delayed. As a result, global oil prices have risen due to fears of reduced supply. Higher oil prices can lead to increased fuel costs and higher inflation worldwide, meaning the economic effects of the conflict are being felt far beyond the Middle East.

There has also been disruption with flights across the Middle East as countries close their airspace and airlines cancel or reroute services. Major international hubs, including airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha, have seen cancellations, leaving many people unable to travel normally. This has caused chaos for passengers worldwide, with some flights to and from Europe, Asia, and beyond cancelled or significantly delayed.

With much of the Middle East airspace closed, thousands of Irish travellers, residents, and tourists are stuck in the Gulf region, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait. The Irish government estimates that tens of thousands of Irish people are in the region, and many have been told to shelter in place and register with the Department of Foreign Affairs, because flights are not currently safe or reliable.

Some Irish passengers who were in transit, for example, travelling between Asia or Australia and Europe, are also facing long delays or extremely expensive alternative routes because they can’t connect through usual hubs like Dubai or Doha. The government is exploring options to help citizens get home, including working with European partners, considering chartered flights, or even bus transfers to safer airports if needed, but so far, air travel options remain limited due to the ongoing airspace restrictions. The fighting has turned much of the region into a no-fly zone for many airlines, stranding Irish citizens abroad and making travel uncertain until the situation improves.

Overall, the escalation between Israel and Iran is not only a military crisis but also a major disruption to global travel and trade. Widespread airspace closures have left thousands of passengers stranded, including Irish citizens trying to return home, while rising oil prices and shipping risks are affecting economies worldwide. The situation shows how a regional conflict can quickly have global consequences, impacting ordinary people far beyond the immediate war zone.