5 Simple Healthy Habits that Changed My Life

Being in your twenties is something. That “something” is different for all of us and it’s easy to get lost during these years which can involve not taking care of our mental and physical health. As a first-generation college student, attending university out of state was one of the most challenging things I have experienced thus far. As a junior now, I feel I have learned a lot over these last two years about staying on track and taking care of my well-being. Here are a few simple habits I have implemented into my daily routine that have transformed my life and college experience.

1. Breakfast!!!

Eat breakfast every morning! I swear by it. It’s probably the simplest but most impactful change I have made. I never ate breakfast throughout middle and high school (and my first two years of college), but now, I look forward to it every day.

Eating a healthy meal in the morning provides me with the energy I need to have a productive day. Nourishing my body with meals that are filled with carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, and fiber is my go-to for starting the day off right. Give it a try and see how much of a difference starting the day with a healthy breakfast makes!

2. Getting active

I get how scary the gym can be. I was terrified to go to the gym during my freshman year but now, the gym has become such a safe place for me. It can become a safe place for you too!

Your physical health and mental health work together. Cultivating an active lifestyle can only change your life for the better. I started with thirty-minute incline walks on the treadmill a few days a week. Now, I weight lift four to five times a week and aim to get about 10,000 steps every day.

The first step for me was starting. I found that taking care of my health in small ways led to big changes. I believe that it is possible and so important to make time for yourself and your health in college even with a busy schedule!

3. filling free time with hobbies

As college students, a lot of our time is taken up by classes and studying. Hard work is important and rewarding, but so is relaxation. I became the happiest version of myself when I began pouring some of my time into a hobby that brings me joy. This can be anything from painting to baking to writing. For me, it’s reading! I prioritize giving my brain a break and do my best to make time to read every day.

Having a hobby makes it so I can find joy in any day, no matter how challenging or stressful the day is. Don’t have a hobby? Think about some of the things that brought you joy in your childhood and explore ways that those types of activities can be implemented into your young adulthood.

4. no phone before bed

Blue light exposure from your phone can have a negative impact on sleep, so I have made it a priority to stop scrolling on my phone before bed. Instead, I spend that time reading. If reading is not your thing, try swapping scrolling for another calming activity like journaling or meditating. You might just see that you sleep better this way!

5. Use a planner

Planning out my day, whether in a physical planner or on my phone, only takes a few minutes but has helped me stay on top of my school work and other commitments. Even writing down the simplest things on a checklist and then crossing them off makes me feel productive. Staying organized can make us less stressed and who doesn’t want to feel less stressed?

Enjoy college & life

Life is supposed to be enjoyable. Taking care of myself by implementing a few simple but healthy habits brought joy to the forefront of my life. I encourage you to find what makes you happy and use it to structure your day in a way that supports your physical and mental health.