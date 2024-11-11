Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
jakob owens SaO8RBYC0bs unsplash?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp
jakob owens SaO8RBYC0bs unsplash?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp
/ Unsplash
Wellness > Mental Health

25 Things To Smile About

Sophia Mormino
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Like millions of people in the United States last week, I’ve had a difficult time being able to smile. During such a time of shock, sadness, and uncertainty, it is so crucial that we hold onto the things in our life that make us smile and laugh, and find new things as well. So, just for you all, I have compiled a list of 25 things to smile about to help you feel a little less hopeless in this moment.

  1. I’d be doing a disservice if I didn’t mention puppies first. I mean just look at those little guys!
two dogs running at sunset in a field
Photo by Alvan Nee from Unsplash

2. And of course, how could we forget about kittens?

fluffy cat
Photo by Kari Shea on Unsplash

3. Taylor Swift‘s entire discography.

taylor swift performing during her eras tour
Photo by Paolo V distributed under a CC BY 2.0 license

4. Potatoes. In the words of Dolly Parton, “I’ve never met a spud I didn’t like.”

Cereal_
Aakanksha Joshi / Spoon

5. Water! Be sure to drink some if you haven’t already!

drinking from water bottle on beach
Photo by Dylan Alcock on Unsplash

6. Taking a relaxing shower or bath.

Woman shaving her legs in the bathtub
Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

7. The colors of the autumn leaves.

Pictures of Leaves
Photo by Timothy Eberly from Unsplash

8. Donuts! Go to Dunkin and get one this week, you deserve it!

Donuts In Hand
Alex Frank / Spoon

9. Cozy blankets! I swear I want to take mine to class with me.

pug in a blanket
Unsplash

10. Bingeing shows on Netflix! I’m currently awaiting part two of season six of Cobra Kai.

\
Photo by freestocks from Unsplash

11. Literally just naps. There is nothing wrong with taking a nap every day to recharge your body.

Woman sleeping
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

12. Any form of mindfulness. Whether that be yoga, meditation, journaling, or anything else, it’s great to help you decompress and be one with your body.

woman doing yoga at sunset
Photo by kike vega from Unsplash

13. Baking any sort of dessert. My personal favorite is snickerdoodle cookies.

Spoon Csu-Blueberry Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies
Brook Buchan / Spoon

14. Writing! I love writing articles for Her Campus, but you could write anything you want that allows you to fully express yourself.

book coffee croissant
Photo by Cathryn Lavery from Unsplash

15. Chappell Roan! She really is one of the greatest artists of our generation.

Image of Chappell Roan on stage
Photo by Justin Higuchi distributed under a CC BY 2.0 license

16. Hearing the words “I’m proud of you.” If you haven’t heard it in awhile, I will gladly tell you that I’m so proud of you!

Be Kind to Yourself Blank Encouragement Card 299RJB1107 01
Hallmark

17. The stuffed animals that occupy your bed.

pusheen stuff animal on display
Original photo by Ashley Bejar

18. Scrolling through Pinterest living out your fantasies

woman working on her laptop at desk, with notebooks, flowers, and coffee on desk
Photo by Anthony Shkraba from Pexels

19. The birds chirping off in the distance as you wake up in the morning.

low angle of green trees
Immortal Shots

20. Getting a hug from someone you love.

queer couple kissing
Photo by Glodi Miessi from Unsplash

21. Falling asleep to the sound of rain.

woman in white long-sleeve shirt looking out a rainy window
Photo by Leonardo Pavão from Pexels

22. Making art, whether it’s painting, knitting, crochet, or whatever other mediums you use to create.

Painting green leaves
Photo by Roman Kraft from Unsplash

23. That moment when you tell a joke and the entire group goes hysterical.

five women laughing together
Photo by nappy from Pexels

24. The genuinely good people that are in this world who are fighting for equality every day.

person holding a sign that says \
Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels

25. And finally, the knowledge that change starts with us. Voting isn’t the start and stop of our advocacy, and we can show the world that only when we have fundamental human rights, will we sit down and shut up.

Michelle Ding
Michelle Ding / Unsplash

Final words

Look, I understand. This past week has made it seem like we’re going backward and that all hope is lost. But remember, we are the strongest fighting force the world has ever seen, and nobody will be taking our rights away from us if we have anything to say about it. It is also important, however, to take care of yourself. Please, take a deep breath, and remember that you’re not in this alone. We will be okay, and we are not going anywhere!

Sophia Mormino

U Conn '27

Sophia is a sophomore Journalism major at the University of Connecticut. In her free time, she loves writing, as well as listening to music. Currently, her favorite artists are Taylor Swift, Billy Joel, and Chappell Roan. She also loves vintage fashion and playing with her dog.