Like millions of people in the United States last week, I’ve had a difficult time being able to smile. During such a time of shock, sadness, and uncertainty, it is so crucial that we hold onto the things in our life that make us smile and laugh, and find new things as well. So, just for you all, I have compiled a list of 25 things to smile about to help you feel a little less hopeless in this moment.

I’d be doing a disservice if I didn’t mention puppies first. I mean just look at those little guys!

2. And of course, how could we forget about kittens?

3. Taylor Swift‘s entire discography.

4. Potatoes. In the words of Dolly Parton, “I’ve never met a spud I didn’t like.”

5. Water! Be sure to drink some if you haven’t already!

6. Taking a relaxing shower or bath.

7. The colors of the autumn leaves.

8. Donuts! Go to Dunkin and get one this week, you deserve it!

9. Cozy blankets! I swear I want to take mine to class with me.

10. Bingeing shows on Netflix! I’m currently awaiting part two of season six of Cobra Kai.

11. Literally just naps. There is nothing wrong with taking a nap every day to recharge your body.

12. Any form of mindfulness. Whether that be yoga, meditation, journaling, or anything else, it’s great to help you decompress and be one with your body.

13. Baking any sort of dessert. My personal favorite is snickerdoodle cookies.

14. Writing! I love writing articles for Her Campus, but you could write anything you want that allows you to fully express yourself.

15. Chappell Roan! She really is one of the greatest artists of our generation.

16. Hearing the words “I’m proud of you.” If you haven’t heard it in awhile, I will gladly tell you that I’m so proud of you!

17. The stuffed animals that occupy your bed.

18. Scrolling through Pinterest living out your fantasies

19. The birds chirping off in the distance as you wake up in the morning.

20. Getting a hug from someone you love.

21. Falling asleep to the sound of rain.

22. Making art, whether it’s painting, knitting, crochet, or whatever other mediums you use to create.

23. That moment when you tell a joke and the entire group goes hysterical.

24. The genuinely good people that are in this world who are fighting for equality every day.

25. And finally, the knowledge that change starts with us. Voting isn’t the start and stop of our advocacy, and we can show the world that only when we have fundamental human rights, will we sit down and shut up.

Final words

Look, I understand. This past week has made it seem like we’re going backward and that all hope is lost. But remember, we are the strongest fighting force the world has ever seen, and nobody will be taking our rights away from us if we have anything to say about it. It is also important, however, to take care of yourself. Please, take a deep breath, and remember that you’re not in this alone. We will be okay, and we are not going anywhere!