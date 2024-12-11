10 Gift Ideas For The Book Lover In Your Life

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving has come and gone, and that means it’s time for gifting season! If you have a book lover in your life you are shopping for this season and are looking to change up your gift this year from just another book off their TBR, here are my top 10 bookish gifts I’d love to have waiting under the tree for me! There are a range of ideas and options that you can personalize to suit your book bestie’s taste, and they all make for gifts that are sure to be a hit. So if you need a little gift inspiration this holiday season for your favorite bookworm, keep reading!

A Custom Embosser

Is there a friend in your life that you go to any time there’s a book you want to read and you know they’ll have it because that’s how massive their collection is? Then consider getting them a custom embosser! An embosser is a wax stamp that transfers the design cut-out to the paper without ruining the pages. It’s perfect for your friend whose home is practically a library and is an easy gift to personalize for your book lover. Check out this listing and others like it on Etsy for inspo! View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐍𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐞 | 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 (@readwithnicolepdx)

Reading Lights

One of my guilty pleasures is reading at night with no lights on, and while there’s always the option of using my iPad, it’s not exactly the best for my eyes. If you know someone who is the same way, consider getting them this reading light from the TikTok shop! It has several different light settings and comes in many cute colors for your night-time reader! They are also available on Amazon and are a perfect last-minute gift option — not that you’ll need it since you’re reading this before Christmas ;).

Book-Based Teas

I’m a tea fanatic as much as I am a book-lover, so these cute book-inspired teas from Bees and Teas immediately caught my eye at the SoWa Winter Festival in Boston, MA! Their Bookish Babes Set is perfect for the bookworm in your life, but they have a variety of locally sourced teas and honey that can make for a cute little stocking stuffer for the holidays! Pair it with a book-inspired mug, and you have the perfect cozy, lazy day kit for your book lover. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie (@tomes_and_teacups)

Bookish Candles

If you need a creative idea for the candle lover on your gift list, consider these trope-inspired candles that smell as good as the trope they’re inspired by! There is a variety of sellers to buy from on Etsy, but one of my personal favorites is FlyPaper. They have soy candles for every trope you could think of, as well as character and bookstore-inspired ones! Check out their Etsy storefront, and you’ll be sure to find the perfect candle for your bookworm!

Original photo by Pariz Medina

Reading Tracker/Journal

While Goodreads is a great way to log the books I’m reading, I can’t help but love the idea of a physical reading tracker! If you have a friend who is constantly holding space for every book they finish, consider getting them a cute reading journal to start the new year with. I personally love this Book Club Journal because it has both a log and notes section, as well as great recommendations for your next read! However, there are many to choose from on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble that are sure to be your book lover’s new obsession.

Original photo by Pariz Medina

Blind Date with a Book

If you’re looking for a bookish Secret Santa gift, consider putting together a Blind Date With a Book! Just choose any book from your bookworm’s TBR and add some small gifts like a bookmark, stickers, and annotation supplies. It’s a simple and thoughtful gift you can customize to your friend’s taste while still having a little bit of a surprise element to it! If you’re not sure what book to get and are looking for a pre-wrapped book, you can be sure to find them at Barnes and Noble or your local bookstore!

book totes

If you’ve ever gone book shopping with your bookworm, you know there is a (very) high chance they are leaving with more than one book. If so, consider getting them a cute book-shopping tote they can carry their new additions in! You can find cute book and character-inspired ones at any bookstore, or if you’re looking for something a bit more unique look at Etsy for ideas! It makes for a cute and functional gift for your book lover and also keeps you from being subjected to carrying a stack of books.

Cute Bookends

If you want to splurge on your bookworm a little this season, then definitely consider getting them some bookends for their shelves! I am a firm believer in bookends and think they can bring some life into a book collection. They are both functional and cute decorations and are perfect for a friend whose shelves need some love. I’m currently obsessed with these little book nooks that have such a cute and cozy vibe, but there are so many cute options that would suit your book bestie’s bookshelves!

DIY Bookmarks

If you’re on a budget but still want to do something thoughtful for your friend, make them some bookmarks! A book lover can never have too many bookmarks for their never-ending collection, and these can be super unique gift ideas that can showcase your friend’s personality. This is one of many ideas but there are so many options when it comes to DIY bookmarks, so get creative! @elliesincenewyorkk such a fun & cute craft! #bookmarks #booktok #fangirls #taylorswift #gracieabrams #harrystyles #foryoupage ♬ original sound – elena⁷

