You’ve probably come across the ClassPass ads on social media: people claiming they can afford pilates, gym sessions, spa treatments, and even nail appointments, all for a single monthly subscription. Now I’m usually skeptical about these ads, but when I noticed they offered a one-month free trial, I thought, “Why not give it a shot?” Here’s how it went.

During the free trial, you can only access fitness classes and gym sessions, not spa or beauty treatments. I already have a gym membership, so I decided to explore the fitness classes instead. With the regular subscription (about €65 per month), you get 47 credits, which you can use across various options, each costing a different number of credits.

My first experience was a sauna and ice bath meditation session. This was intense and challenging, essentially a test of endurance more than relaxation. The spa in De Pijp was luxurious, a place I wouldn’t usually go. Although I found it difficult to relax in the extreme temperatures, it was an intriguing way to meditate, probably better suited for those with more experience.

Next, I tried a few yoga and pilates classes. The yoga instructors were approachable and easy to follow, making the sessions enjoyable. For pilates, ClassPass offers a range of options, from traditional mat classes with weights and bands to reformer pilates. I’d never done reformer pilates before and was a bit intimidated, but the instructor was friendly, and the class turned out to be quite fun. Given the usual cost of pilates classes, I’d say that if you’re interested in exploring different studios, the ClassPass subscription is worth considering.

Overall, my experience with ClassPass was positive. If you’re someone who wants to try out studios that typically require a higher-priced subscription, ClassPass could be a good deal. For €65 a month, you can probably attend 4-5 classes, depending on the credit requirements. For someone like me that already has a gym membership, I’d say it’s a no for now, I prefer training multiple times at the gym rather than attending fitness classes, but it’s all up to personal preference. If the free trial is still available, I’d recommend trying it. There’s really nothing to lose, and who knows, you might just find a new way to move and enjoy your body!