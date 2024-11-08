The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

University life can bring unexpected challenges, especially for international students who study and live far from their home country. As winter came, daylight faded fast, and the temperature dropped down, it is common for us to be more emotional during the dark months. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a real challenge, but we can always do something to manage it and lift your spirits through the winter.

Vitamin D supplement

Vitamin D plays a significant role in maintaining our mental and physical well-being, but it can be tough to get enough of it in winter—especially in regions with limited sunlight. The lack of Vietnam D can result in low energy, weakened immune systems, and symptoms of depression. Here are some practical tips for boosting your vitamin D levels to help combat SAD and feel more energized.

Take Vitamin D-rich foods. Incorporating vitamin D-rich options into your diet such as salmon, mackerel, sardines, egg yolks, and mushrooms can provide a vitamin D boost. Including these foods regularly in your meals can support overall mental and physical health. For more food options, you can always search online and learn how to include them in your daily meals.

Vitamin D Supplements. Since natural sunlight is limited during the winter, supplements are one of the most effective ways to maintain adequate vitamin D levels. However, before you buy a vitamin D supplement, it is recommended to consult a healthcare provider to determine the right dosage, as it can vary based on individual needs. Normally, daily vitamin D supplements are available over-the-counter, and they can make a noticeable difference in energy levels and mood.

Creating winter routine

Exercise regularly. Incorporate some form of movement into your daily routine, whether it’s a morning stretch, yoga session, or a workout at the gym. Regular exercise, even at moderate levels, can improve mood, reduce stress, and provide a sense of accomplishment.

Find your enjoyment. Spare time for small activities that lift your spirits. Whether it’s reading, enjoying a warm cup of milk before sleeping, or watching a movie that has been on your list for a while… Add small “treats” to your day can help you feel more positive and engaged. Build these into your routine as moments to look forward to—they don’t have to be grand, just enjoyable.

Professional Help

Life is tough. It is understandable that we are exhausted and do not know what to do from time to time. Whenever you feel extremely overwhelmed and can not cope with your passive feelings by yourself, do not hesitate to seek professional help. Talking to a therapist or counselor can be incredibly helpful in managing your mental health. They can help you understand and address your symptoms, develop coping strategies, and offer emotional support.

Taking care of your mental health during the winter is essential, especially when Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) starts to impact your daily life. With a few intentional habits and the right resources, it’s possible to find warmth and positivity even in the darker months. You’re not alone in facing these seasonal challenges, and with small steps, you can keep your spirits up all winter long.