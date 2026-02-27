Spring Semester Slump

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

New year, new me, new semester. My excitement was bubbling as I came back to college for the spring semester. Despite seeing videos all over TikTok of people warning and complaining that the spring semester of college was far worse than the fall semester, I choose not to believe them. Turns out, they were right. Very, very, right. I took what I assumed would be the same workload as last semester, which was pretty laid back and manageable, but so far all I’ve learned is that I was sorely mistaken. With a new year often comes overachieving goals and a new chance to “prove” oneself, and oftentimes following that is the inevitable crashing and burning.

My Experience

To be transparent, I think I should let you know that I’m only a first-year, so I’m fully aware this is just the beginning of my extremely stressed-out existence, and maybe I’m not the most qualified to be giving tips and advice about college, but I’ve been dealing with burnout for a good few years. I’m a major overachiever, and I strive for perfection (which really just means I have impossible standards for myself). I took AP classes all throughout high school, and anything less than an ‘A’ was failing to me. By my senior year, I was completely burnt out, my battery was dead, and I struggled to get anything done. Honestly, I was surprised I graduated. The moment I was done with high school, I felt alive again, like a huge weight was lifted off my shoulders. College started, and I felt like a brand new person, ready to fall back into my love for learning. My first semester went great. I loved my classes, and I was getting back into a routine. This semester, however, has already piled a tremendous workload on me, and I am overwhelmed. I’m an English major and made the wonderful decision to take two English classes because I’m ahead in my degree plan. Because of this, I am constantly reading. Constantly. Don’t get me wrong, I love reading, it’s been my passion since I knew what reading was, but it gets to a point. Sometimes life is just too much, too fast, but I’ve gotten through this before, and I know that I can do that again.

Burn Out

According to the National Library of Medicine, “People who have burnout feel exhausted, empty, and as the name states, “burned out”. It is caused by stressful life circumstances.” Burnout is typically accompanied by exhaustion, alienation from activities, and reduced performance. Burnout is not considered to be a “disease” or classified medical condition, but it’s an extremely real and prevalent feeling and experience. The most common signs of burnout are, of course, constant exhaustion, feeling detached and unmotivated, struggling to focus, feeling extra irritable or anxious, and even physical symptoms like headaches or muscle tension. These signs are your body telling you to slow down. Burnout is that moment where your body just crashes, whether literally or just the feeling. After moments of extreme and consistent stress or anxiety, the body hits a period of exhaustion, while seemingly harmless and simply just inconvenient, this can actually lead to physical consequences like lowered immunity. Burnout is rough, but it’s not the end.

Real Rest

Personally, I’ve been spending significant moments of time sleeping or scrolling away on TikTok and Instagram. Not ideal, but it feels like rest. Honestly, though, it isn’t really. While rotting away in bed, watching edits and thirst traps all day might feel like resting, you’re still straining your body, just not in the way you’re used to. Rest doesn’t always mean sleep. Sleep, of course, is very needed, but it’s possible to sleep too much. Give your body what it needs, acknowledge the stress, don’t fight it, cry if you need to, rot for a little, try to tune into your body’s cues, but don’t spend all day wasting away. Try to get up, wash your face, shower if you feel up to it, and do slow activities that bring you joy. Spending some peaceful time outside and getting some sun is good for the body (make sure to wear sunscreen, though). Read that new book that’s been collecting dust on your shelf, or reread a comforting favorite. Watch something that brings you joy, and eat some warm comfort food. Maybe try some new relaxing hobbies like coloring, scrapbooking or sewing. Take things easy and don’t push yourself; give yourself a chance to do things that aren’t going to drive you insane. Rest isn’t weakness, it’s strength.

(Trying to) Prevent Stress

My biggest stressor has always been trying to take on too much at once. I feel as though I need to get ahead and be the best. Finishing things on time, to me, is already late. But I also know that I can’t get anything done if my body is on the brink of shutting down. Instead, it’s best to tackle things in little bits at a time. Planners are my best friend, but can also be a bit stressful when you start to see all the assignments piling up. Take things a day at a time. Focus on what needs to get done immediately, and save the rest for later. Break things up into smaller tasks, and depending on when it’s due, into separate days. Studying with a friend can also be helpful, but make sure not to get too distracted. Make sure to take breaks, eat good, hearty meals, and get some sleep. Don’t be afraid to ask for help either. When things start to feel like too much, because no matter how hard we try, life is still a lot, reach out to a professor, tutoring services or a friend. Listen to your body and adjust before it starts sending out those burnout cues. And most importantly, make sure that you give yourself credit for all that you do, no matter how small. Remember that you are strong and capable, and you should be proud of every accomplishment.