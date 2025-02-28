Finding Your Warmth In The Winter: Tips & Tricks On Beating Those Winter Woes

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Although Texas is usually a very hot and sunny state, there are definitely times during the winter season where the sun is absent and the heat goes away. These temperatures tend to cause somewhat of a sadness that is just inevitable. What comes with this weather isn’t always the fun part of the year, because it means: exams, midterms, stress, etc. With all these factors, it is easy to get caught up in our worries and minds. A simple trick to getting over this sadness is to let yourself feel that sense of solitude – but don’t keep yourself there. There are so many easy ways you can fill your day to keep a positive and optimistic attitude.

Working Out

Although it might seem like a cliche suggestion, it is very true. When you are active, it not only regulates your nervous system and makes you feel amazing, but your body releases endorphins to keep you in a happy mood. It also allows your body to create a routine, and those routines are what keeps your brain stimulated. Working out doesn’t always have to mean weight lifting or going to the gym. There are so many at-home workouts you can do, such as Pilates, yoga, stretching, or even going for a walk. When you isolate yourself in your bed all day, you tend to feel unproductive and sad – so next time you feel yourself in a rut, try to get up and exercise.

Staying Social

It is known that you can’t beat sadness on your own, so surround yourself with friends. It might not always be easy making them, but there are social clubs and other outlets to help you meet people. Those people can soon turn into a friend group, where in that case you have people to go to and talk to when you need it most. Socializing can be nerve-racking, but trust me on this one, you’ll thank yourself in the long run.

Romanticize Your Life

In the midst of winter, learn to romanticize what is going on around you. Get out your fuzzy socks, hot chocolate, turn on your comfort movies, and take that break. This type of weather does not happen in Texas often, so let yourself enjoy it. It also recently snowed a bit in San Marcos. It might have been your first time seeing snow, so relish in it and let yourself experience the beauty of it.

Study Routine

Lastly, make yourself a routine for studying. It is definitely easier said than done, but staying on top of your grades will help you to not stress and procrastinate in the future. Dedicate 30 minutes to one hour to finish what you need to get done. I know exam season is here, and personally I have what’s called “testing anxiety.” I find that studying early can make the review process faster – therefore you feel better prepared.

If there’s one thing I can truly say, it would be that these tips are not always easy to just get up and do. I know first-hand that it’s hard for me to not just rot in bed all day. I do use these tips throughout my week if I need a pick me up, but even I find these simple tasks hard at times. Us college students are always in a stressed state of mind, and I can’t say that will go away fully, so please try and take care of yourself this winter. I hope these suggestions help you as much as they help me. Enjoy the rest of the year!!