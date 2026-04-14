EAT YOUR SKINCARE?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s safe to say everyone hates when their skin breaks out. Having to put copious amounts of makeup or pimple patches, either option sucks. I hardly ever break out badly, but when I started noticing a lot of breakouts, I began digging on the internet for an explanation. On one of my many late-night doomscrolling sessions, my for you page led me into a rabbit hole. These content creators with glowing skin appeared, saying their secret to glowy skin was eating their skincare. This idea immediately drew me in. Maybe my skin wasn’t just breaking out because of stress. It’s largely known that when we eat well, our bodies feel better, and this applies to our skin. The nutrient and vitamin-rich foods can give us that healthy, glowing skin we want.

Hydration helps our bodies flush out toxins, maintain skin moisture levels and prevent dryness and irritation. It’s recommended to drink 2.7 liters of water everyday in other words, about 2 refills of your Stanley 40 oz. If exercising, it is recommended to drink more. Water is not the only source of hydration for our bodies

Hydrating foods include:

Cucumbers

Watermelon

Strawberries

Celery

Lettuce

Hydration to the skin can also be provided by eating fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids help regulate the body’s natural oil production and help soften rough skin. According to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Manchester, omega-3 can boost the skin’s immunity to UV damage and reduce the risk of skin cancer. Some foods that contain omega-3 are fish, salmon, and sardines. Chia seeds and flaxseeds also contain plant-based omega-3.

Collagen is what helps maintain our skin’s firmness and elasticity. As we age, our bodies become less able to produce collagen. Eating a lot of sugar and refined carbs makes it harder to produce collagen.

Collagen in food:

Bone broth

Egg whites

Chicken

Fish

Tomatoes

Beans

Garlic

Berries

Collagen not only benefits the skin but can also help hair and nail health. For the body to produce collagen, it also needs certain vitamins. Vitamin C is essential to the production of collagen. An adult woman should aim for 75 mg of Vitamin C, while a man should aim for 90mg.

Retinol can be found in more than just our skincare products. It’s used to treat acne scars, dark spots, large pores, wrinkles, and stretch marks. Retinol is a form of vitamin A, a highly praised anti-aging ingredient used in many skincare products. Its main job is to smooth lines, clear acne, and reduce sun damage.

The human body does not naturally produce vitamin A, so it must be obtained externally, either through diet or through skin care. According to Mayo Clinic, a man should take 900 mcg, while a woman should take 700 mcg. When it comes to Vitamin A, it’s essential not to exceed the recommended amount because too much can have dangerous side effects.

Vitamin A sources:

Cheese

Eggs

Milk

Yogurt

Salmon

INSIDE OUT

Try eating your skincare for a few weeks and document the process. An article written by Hanna Flanagan in The Cut reported that, in her case, it made her skin worse. I’ve personally tried incorporating some of these foods into my diet, along with improving my gut health, and I have already noticed some changes.

Personally, for me, I feel better after meals, and my skin feels less dry than usual. So far, I’ve already seen positive changes, so for now, at least I’ll continue to eat my skincare. Regardless of whether it really works or not, whatever we put in our bodies matters.