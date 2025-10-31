ASK HER: SELF CARE EDITION

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This week, we received a few of questions pertaining to self-care, so with the mid-semester burnout and midterms happening, we answered some questions that may be able to help you out during these times.

“How do you maintain your self care and confidence when you’re so busy with school and work?“

Hey girly, self-care is super important, so we understand your concern. There are so many ways you can implement self-care into your everyday schedule. The things we do are: Take time to schedule a skin care routine before bed, meal prep a fun and healthy breakfast to have more time to get ready, and once a week, have a cute dinner and movie night to YOURSELF. Ultimately, just make sure you have time to do the things you enjoy. For confidence, there are several steps to it. For example, getting ready everyday can be an easy way to boost your confidence, when you look good you feel good. We’re not necessarily saying you have to dress to the nines every day, but just get out of your pajamas and maybe put on something you feel comfortable and cute in. Confidence is something you learn every day, so don’t rush yourself to have it perfect immediately. We wish you the best of luck on your busy journey!

-Love, Zoie Tidmore, Editor, & Deseray Barraza, HC Writer <33

“How do I get rid of a procrastination habit?”

It’s easy to fall into the cycle of putting things off, although all it really does is cause unnecessary anxiety. When you start getting into a slump, the best thing to do is try and pull yourself out before your responsibilities get too excessive to face. Methods that have helped me to deter myself from creating bad habits include setting a timer of when you need to do something, watching motivational videos, and playing an upbeat playlist for encouragement. Procrastination is a mental battle, and when you put yourself in a positive environment the motivation will eventually come naturally. As long as you are able to find your way out of the slump then all is well.

-Sincerely, Kayleigh Miller, HC Writer

“I feel so overwhelmed with school/work/social life/relationships and I feel like I have no time for myself. What should I do?”

Hey girl, first off, you’re not alone. Life can get pretty crazy, but we promise things will work out for the best. This problem affects everyone, so the key is to identify why you’re feeling burnt out and figure out your priorities based on that. Don’t be afraid to sacrifice something from your routine; we’re only human, and we can’t handle it all. It doesn’t mean you’re giving up, it just means you’re reassessing what’s most valuable to you. Your days are precious, and they shouldn’t be spent stressed out. After you’ve set your priorities straight, make yourself a schedule or to-do list. This goes along with making sure to use tools like Google Calendar and Notion (no more stressing about your commitments when it’s all planned out for you). Don’t forget to include time for yourself in that schedule (like a self-care routine)! You won’t be able to perform your best if you don’t put yourself first. It’s all about balance, by scheduling self-care after studying or maybe a friend hangout before classes, your day will feel a lot smoother and less stressful. We wish you the best of luck!

– Love, Elise Ramos and Lily Mitash, HC Writers