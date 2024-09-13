Youtuber, Nikocado Avocado, reveals his 250lb weight loss

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter.

By Ineza Merci

YouTube star, Nicholas Perry, known as Nikocado Avocado reveals his weight loss journey to his viewers in a new video titled ‘Two Steps Ahead’.

At the time of this writing, Perry’s has more than 4 million subscribers and the video which shocked viewers has more than 30 million views. Before the dramatic weight loss, Perry was known for his eating content, known as ‘Mukbangs’, where he and guests would eat extremely large portions of food and engage in spousal bickering with his husband, Orlin Home. In fact, Perry started out with a smaller and thinner frame, but due to the amount of food Perry would eat on camera for several years, this led to Perry being morbidly obese.

In the video that stunned many, Perry speaks in character with a sinister demeanor saying, “Two steps ahead. I am always two steps ahead.” He continues to reveal how his presence on YouTube and doing what he did to shock and outrage viewers was “the greatest social experiment” of his life. Just minutes later, Perry then displays himself in a much friendlier demeanor while eating black bean noodles.

Perry’s big weight loss debut went viral with many viewers and fans being surprised at the turn of events. In Perry’s comment section, one viewer wrote: “Nick really looked into his mirror and said, “I’m gonna create the biggest plot twist in internet history.” Another wrote: “Oh my god?? This genuinely shocked me. I’m insanely proud of him for losing the weight and being healthier.” Perry has since uploaded part 2 of his shocking comeback over on his second channel titled ‘hi.’ In the video, Perry explains how he was able to pull off uploading pre-recorded footage for two years while losing 250 pounds in secret.