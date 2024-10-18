Ways To Implement Self Care Into Your Life

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Sampsonia Bloh

Meditation/ Yoga

One way to implement self-care into our lives is by starting our days with meditation or yoga. Meditation allows for time to be set aside for reflection and for us to quiet the storm in our minds and help to make us reset. Through meditation and yoga, we can become more self-aware of how we think about ourselves and the world around us.

Another way to incorporate self-care is by journaling which gives us a way to pour our thoughts onto paper. Journaling has many ways to fit into our daily lives by helping us navigate. There are many different purposes of journaling including…

– Setting goals for ourselves

– Expressing emotions

– Trying to innovate new ideas



Treating yourself

Something so simple as treating yourself is one way to show how much you care about yourself. An example of treating yourself can be…

● Trying a new hobby

● Having a spa day

These are many ways to treat yourself and they are all important because they allow you to maintain a balanced life between work and self-care. It is also a good way to reward yourself for the hard work you achieved this semester.

Many forms of exercising have been proven to have positive effects not just on our physical but mental health as well. Exercise has been proven to release endorphins which are considered “happy” hormones that have a positive impact on your mood.

Incorporating Healthy eating habits

Eating well. Incorporating healthy foods into our diets has many benefits for our physical, and mental wellbeing. By doing this we are nourishing our bodies which can improve our health through preventing diseases and improving our immune system which is important for college students due to many sicknesses spreading due to changes in climate within the first few months of the school year.

Overall as college students and young adults, we should continue to take care of ourselves to ensure that we are prioritizing our well-being and preventing the feeling of being overwhelmed. With these simple and inexpensive tips, you are provided with ways to have a perfect work-life balance.