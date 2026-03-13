Spring Break Reset: How I’m Recharging Before the End of the Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Ella Lowry

As the semester starts to pick up speed at Towson University, spring break feels like the perfect opportunity to pause, reset, and recharge before the final stretch. Between classes, assignments, internships, and trying to maintain some kind of social life, it’s easy to feel burnt out by the time March arrives. Instead of filling my entire break with plans, I’m using this time to reset mentally and physically so I can finish the semester feeling refreshed and motivated.

First, I’m catching up on rest.

College schedules can be exhausting, and sleep is usually the first thing that gets sacrificed. Over spring break, I’m prioritizing getting enough sleep and letting my body recover from the constant cycle of late-night studying and early classes. Even a few days of proper rest can make a huge difference in energy and focus.

Next, I’m organizing my life.

One of the most satisfying parts of a reset is getting organized. I plan to clean my space, go through my planner, and map out important assignments and deadlines for the rest of the semester. When everything feels less cluttered—both physically and mentally—it’s easier to stay productive and less overwhelmed.

I’m also spending time doing things I actually enjoy.

During the semester, hobbies often take a backseat to schoolwork. Over break, I want to make time for activities that help me relax, whether that’s going on walks, reading for fun, trying a new workout class, or spending time with friends and family. Taking a break from the constant academic mindset helps me come back feeling more balanced.

Finally, I’m setting intentions for the rest of the semester.

Spring break is a great moment to reflect on how the semester has gone so far and think about what I want to accomplish before it ends. Whether it’s improving study habits, staying more consistent with self-care, or getting more involved on campus, setting small goals helps me feel motivated for the weeks ahead.

Spring break doesn’t always have to be about big trips or packed schedules. Sometimes the best thing you can do is slow down, take care of yourself, and reset your mindset. With a little rest, organization, and time to recharge, heading back to campus after break can feel like a fresh start for the rest of the semester.