Self-Help Influencers to Refresh Your Social Media Algorithm

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter.

By Jazmyne Carr

As a certified Gen Z-er, I would be lying if I said I didn’t spend most of my free time scrolling through social media. Although social media can be a great source of entertainment and a convenient way to relax, lately I’ve found that being constantly bombarded with devastating stories, celebrity drama and unrelenting discourse leaves me feeling drained and exhausted after a scrolling session. So, after listening to the advice of Jaz Turner, a YouTube and TikTok content creator who I randomly discovered on my “For You” page, I decided to take control of my algorithm by interacting with videos that made me feel uplifted. Becoming more intentional about the media I consumed created real change in my life by encouraging me to foster deeper self-love, become more productive and to correct toxic habits instead of ignoring them. With the year coming to a close, now is the perfect time to start elevating your mental health so that you can walk into the new year better than ever. Keep reading to learn about the four influencers that helped me refresh my algorithm to create a more positive social media experience.

Jaz Turner

Lately Jaz Turner has been my favorite influencer to watch, not only because we share the same name but truthfully because she was the first person to open my eyes to the ways that social media can be used to positively impact your life. On TikTok, Jaz gives brief tips about topics ranging from elevating your life, becoming more productive, manifesting and glowing up in general. She also incorporates body and skincare routines into her content to promote intentional self-care. If you’re interested in longer videos that you can listen to while driving or completing chores, Jaz’s YouTube channel is packed with videos that delve further into the aforementioned topics and explore more topics including feminine energy, developing confidence and financial literacy. Her channel also includes a vlog series titled “Glow Up Diaries” in which Jaz blends her healthy routines with tips that viewers can use to undergo their glow-up.

Hailey Gamba

Ever since I discovered Hailey Gamba on YouTube, I have been watching her videos nonstop. In each of her videos, Hailey provides self-help advice in a positive and welcoming way that makes listeners feel like they are one of her closest friends. What I love about Hailey is that instead of encouraging viewers to follow strict self-growth plans like the 75-hard challenge, she provides generalized advice that viewers can adjust to fit their unique lifestyle and goals. One example is Hailey’s advice to incorporate small, joy-inducing luxuries in your everyday life whether that be an aesthetic drink, a cute phone case, or anything else that makes you smile. Another reason I enjoy Hailey’s channel is her inclusion of videos that are themed for different seasons and occasions (i.e. “How to Enter Your Winter Arc” and “Ultimate Fall Guide”) because they correlate to the specific feelings and difficulties that I am experiencing at that time or season of my life.

Adama Lorna

Adama Lorna, who is an engineer by trade, is a great resource for those who benefit from advice that uses analytical or technical thought processes. She often utilizes engineering or coding terminology to help explain ways to problem-solve and achieve established goals. Although this may sound intimidating to someone who has never been interested in science or tech, I have found this approach extremely helpful to organize difficult tasks into simple, actionable solutions. In addition, as a self-proclaimed renaissance woman, Adama promotes exploring and working towards any interests that you feel drawn to instead of limiting yourself in the ways that society and social media often encourage us to do. This idea in particular has had a significant impact on my happiness by encouraging me to do the things that make me feel fulfilled even if they seem random or unconventional. Watching Adama’s journey as an engineer, public speaker, painter, amateur coder and content creator also inspires me to be more self-expressive because her lifestyle is living proof that it’s possible to incorporate various, unrelated passions into everyday life.

“Habits of a Goddess”