Cuff Yourself This Season: Falling in Love with YOU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Aminata Diallo

Midterms are over. Finals is knocking at the door. Christmas sweaters, Thanksgiving spreads, New Years celebrations, and joyful indoor activities are just around the corner. But in the midst of the holiday fun and academic relief for some, is yearning. I mean, what better way to stroll through a Christmas market with your significant other? Am I right?

Sure, but it’s not that deep.

Many of us will not experience the romance of cuffing season. For those unfamiliar with the phrase, cuffing season describes the pressure to find romance that comforts you during the colder months. As winter approaches, so does winter blues. If you’re anything like me, having warmth and companionship during these times seems like the antidote to those dark and gloomy evenings. Eventually, I had to look for other outlets to keep myself cozy and fulfilled during the last few months of the year–one of them being the realization that the most consistent companionship I could create is one with myself.

This season, we do not yearn for others. We yearn for self-care. Here are 3 ways to actively practice self-love and create your own warmth this winter:

1. Warm up, literally.

There are tons of ways we can create that warmth we crave for ourselves, and most of the time they could be sitting in your kitchen or draped across your couch! Start off your mornings or end your evenings brewing a cup of hot chocolate, herbal teas, or my personal favorite, cinnamon chai. Bake your favorite desert or Christmas-themed cookies to enjoy with a movie. Investing in a heated blanket or a pair of fuzzy socks to keep yourself warm makes movie nights even more cherish-able. Black Friday is around the corner, so scoring some half-off candles at retailers such as Bath & Body Works or TJMaxx can certainly fulfill your need for retail therapy while staying pocket-friendly. These gentle actions usually improve my mood and comfort when I want to unwind. Indulge in these for the holidays to keep yourself cozy!

2. Confide in your circle

Personally, self-care involves nurturing the connections I have with those around me. Spending time around your family and friends can be one of the purest forms of companionship and unconditional love. Some of my favorite indoor activities involve game night with my family and cooking for the holidays. If your family is anything like mine, a game of Uno may turn that warm night we seek into ice really quick! Jokes aside, this season stands out as many of us appreciate the company of those who fill our cups.

3. NO SCHOOL, NO FOMO

Finals is around the corner, which releases us from the social and academic burden that takes up our schedules. A perk of having a month and a half long winter-break is the reset that takes place. While the quiet of winter may get dreary, it does restore the calm that academic pressure gets in the way of. Indulge in a lazy morning, afternoon, or night, read that book you’ve been wanting to, or binge-watch that show you’ve been putting off for 6 months! (projecting, sorry). And for those taking winter classes…we see you. You’ve absolutely earned that 30 minute nap in between assignment

This winter, don’t just wait in agony for the season to past. Create that companionship with yourself, spend time with your loved ones, and indulge in the joy that comes with the holidays. While having a partner may amplify the coziness of this time of the year, it is absolutely possible to prioritize yourself and embrace the well-deserved rest you need before heading back to school.