Anxiety, Panic Attacks and Dissociation Among College Students: A Growing but Overlooked Issue 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Adwoa Ampofo

Mental health concerns among college students have steadily increased in recent years, with anxiety-related conditions among the most commonly reported. While stress is often considered a normal part of academic life, for many students, symptoms extend beyond manageable levels and begin to affect daily functioning.

According to national data, more than 60% of college students report experiencing overwhelming anxiety within the past year, and nearly one-third say it has significantly impacted their academic performance. Anxiety disorders are also the most prevalent mental health concern among young adults ages 18–25.

Despite these numbers, symptoms such as panic attacks and dissociation often go unrecognized or are misunderstood.

When Anxiety Becomes Physical

Anxiety is frequently associated with racing thoughts or worry, but for many students, it presents physically.

Common symptoms of panic attacks include:

● chest tightness

● shortness of breath

● rapid or irregular heartbeat

● dizziness or tingling sensations

These symptoms can mimic serious medical conditions, which is why many students seek emergency care during severe episodes.

In some cases, individuals are aware that anxiety may be the cause, but the intensity of the physical response makes it difficult to distinguish from a medical emergency in the moment.

Dissociation and Its Connection to Anxiety

Dissociation is less widely discussed but commonly occurs alongside anxiety and prolonged stress.

It may involve:

● feeling disconnected from one’s surroundings

● a sense that the environment is unreal or distant

● difficulty concentrating or feeling fully present

While dissociation is often associated with trauma-related conditions, research indicates it can also occur in individuals experiencing high levels of stress or anxiety, particularly when the nervous system becomes overwhelmed.

Because it is less visible than panic symptoms, dissociation is frequently underreported among college populations.

Contributing Factors in College Environments

Several factors contribute to increased anxiety levels among college students, including:

● academic workload and performance pressure

● irregular sleep patterns

● financial and work-related responsibilities

● limited recovery time between obligations

A 2024 report found that over 70% of college students experience moderate to high stress levels, with a significant portion reporting difficulty balancing academic and personal responsibilities.

When stress becomes continuous rather than temporary, it can lead to sustained physical and psychological symptoms.

A Recent Student Experience

In late March through early April, I experienced a series of symptoms consistent with anxiety and panic, including chest tightness, difficulty breathing, and increased heart rate. These symptoms developed following a period of extended workload during spring break, followed by immediate academic demands without adequate rest.

In addition to panic symptoms, there were periods of dissociation, where concentration and sense of presence were affected.

The experience ultimately led to seeking medical evaluation to rule out physical causes. While symptoms were consistent with anxiety, the physical intensity made it difficult to identify in the moment.

This reflects a broader issue among students: recognizing when stress has progressed into something that requires attention.

Managing Symptoms in the Moment

While long-term care is important, immediate strategies can help reduce the intensity of symptoms:

● Grounding techniques, such as focusing on physical surroundings

● Controlled breathing methods, including structured breathing patterns ● Reducing environmental stimulation, such as moving to quieter spaces ● Physical movement, including walking or stretching

These approaches aim to regulate the body’s stress response and reduce the escalation of symptoms.

Campus and Local Resources

Students experiencing anxiety-related symptoms have access to several support systems, including:

● the Towson University Counseling Center, which provides short-term counseling and mental health support

● local mental health providers such as Sheppard Pratt, which offers psychiatric and outpatient services

These resources are available not only in crisis situations but also for early intervention and ongoing support.

Increasing Awareness

Although anxiety is widely reported among college students, symptoms such as panic attacks and dissociation remain less openly discussed.

As a result, many students may not recognize what they are experiencing or may delay seeking support.

Increasing awareness of both the psychological and physical aspects of anxiety is essential in improving how these experiences are understood and addressed on college campuses.

Mental health challenges do not always present in visible ways. For many students, symptoms occur quietly while maintaining daily responsibilities.

Recognizing these patterns and seeking support early can help prevent symptoms from escalating and improve overall well-being.