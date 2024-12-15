5 Ways to Romanticize Your Everyday Moments As A Busy University Student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We spend so much time waiting for the “it” moment, but what if the magic was already hidden in your daily routine? I’m not saying you shouldn’t look forward to the next exciting thing, but why can’t we do that while savouring the little moments in life?

Life can truly be a whirlwind of responsibilities and expectations. We get swept up in this fast-paced cycle of work commitments, school assignments, personal goals, and societal obligations that we often feel as though we’re racing against the clock. It’s really easy to become consumed by this constant pursuit of being on the go. Sometimes, we just have to stop and smell the roses along the way.

What Does It Mean to “Romanticize” Your Life?

The TikTok phenomenon of “romanticizing your life” gained traction during the COVID-19 pandemic when creators began sharing snippets of their everyday lives, highlighting the simple joys that usually go unnoticed. These videos focused on finding happiness by making the most of whatever it is that you’re doing and finding joy in the small moments by being completely present in them.

As the main character from the 1986 teen comedy Ferris Bueller’s Day Off said, “Life moves pretty fast, and if you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” I’ve often noticed myself and others around me go through the day without stopping for a second to think or reflect on the moment they’re living in. As students with so much on our plates already, the constant rush can make our lives way more stressful than they have to be.

By being mindful and appreciative, we can find beauty in the ordinary. Often, some may believe that romanticizing means to clear your thoughts. However, it’s more closely aligned with making the most of every moment and being aware of whatever is going on around you without thinking too hard about it.

This form of mindfulness allows you to accept the way the world is in the moment, especially since we are often focused on the next big thing, which is that we don’t appreciate the present enough.

There are countless ways to bring a sense of romance to the everyday, especially as a university student. Here are a list of the many ways you can romanticize the mundane:

1. Appreciating the Morning Commute

The morning commute doesn’t always need to always feel like a rush. It can be a peaceful moment to give yourself an opportunity to mentally prepare for a jam-packed day. I’ve always found that putting on my headphones, listening to my favourite songs/podcasts, and looking at the scenery outside of the windows can bring me immense amounts of happiness and peace. It curates a pleasant environment for my mind to be in, preparing me for the rest of my day.

It’s important to savour these moments that come earlier in your day, especially as a student with a hectic class schedule!

2. Turn Lunches into Mini Adventures

Eating doesn’t have to be such a boring, uneventful ritual of our daily lives. Instead of grabbing a quick bite and scrolling through your phone, take your lunch somewhere new or eat with a friend.

Try finding a cozy café, a park bench, or somewhere with a good view. Treat it as a mini escape for yourself, where you can use this time to unwind and even people-watch! It can make lunchtime a special retreat instead of a hassle, leaving you refreshed for the rest of your day.

3. Stroll Between Classes

Instead of rushing from class to class, try slowing down and taking in what’s around you. This doesn’t mean that you should be late for your next lecture, but it could be enjoyable to take in the fresh air and notice the surrounding architecture.

You can observe campus life and look at things that you never really looked at before. Use your walks as a time to set small goals or mentally outline the rest of your day. While strolling, consider what you want to accomplish in your next class or the afternoon, and mentally time-block the tasks ahead. Treat each walk as a “reset” between classes!

4. Set up a Comfortable Environment to Study in

Studying can often feel overwhelming and stressful, with deadlines looming and assignments just waiting to be done. It might not lessen your workload, but you might feel better and study better if you find a comfortable spot and get a cup of coffee or snack to accompany you.

Creating a cozy environment while you’re on campus can help you feel more productive and not so burnt out by the end of the day. It makes the process of studying less about pressure and more about progress.

5. Document Your Life

I’ve found that taking photos and videos of what I see during my day, like the sunlight reflecting off the skyscrapers during my morning commute to campus, allows me to make a small moment more significant. Documenting your day can help you feel more connected to your experiences and live in the present You are unintentionally finding beauty in the most unexpected places and moments, encouraging you to be more present and see the magic in the mundane.

It’s important that we pause and reflect to see the world around us. Remember that it’s in these simplest moments that lies the potential for immense joy, where we understand our everyday moments are worth romanticizing.