4 Tips For Helping Others During Finals Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

We know how busy finals season can get. With assignments piling up, tests which are due, and essays to be submitted, scheduling time can feel overwhelming. And sometimes, it can be difficult to sit down and take a break, especially with back-to-back exams.

However, a little help goes a long way. If you’re a student and you’re looking to support one another during finals season, here are four tips on doing so:

Create group study sessions

Sometimes, studying in a group can be better than studying individually. You’re not only exchanging information, but you can also test how well you know the material by teaching or instructing it to others. What’s even better is that you can also help your other classmates obtain information on the material. If they don’t understand it, you can explain it to them during the study session. And it will help them a lot.

Offer supportive comments

A “you’re doing a great job” can go a long way as well. You may not know what your other classmates are going through. Other than the stress of exams, they may be going through other personal issues and challenges. So by saying something supportive, you’re also offering a pat on the back.

Be there to listen

When things get too stressful, we all need to let it out, whether it is through venting or sharing stories. So sometimes, we all need that one person who listens. You can be the one person who listens and shares their experiences with your classmates. If they’re going through something difficult, lend a helping hand, suggest a quick call, or allow them to express their own thoughts.

Treat others the way you want to be treated