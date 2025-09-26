The TMU Campus Coffee Crawl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a fellow student who loves a good cup of coffee between classes, every time I walk into Balzac’s and see the line that stretches along the counter to the back door, my heart cries a little. I sit there idly for what seems like an eternity, yearning for nothing more than a cup of Balzac’s Blend and a quiet corner to sip it in.

Then, there’s always the struggle of finding an open seat, especially if you’re chatting with friends or searching for a charger outlet. Luckily, after much wandering and searching, I have found a handful of cafes within walking distance of TMU that are just as good, if not better, and fit every type of mood.

There is something special about finding the perfect corner, hearing the clattering of cups, and settling in with a drink that warms your soul. These cafes let you do just that. So, consider this your excuse to ditch Balzac’s line and start your very own campus coffee crawl.