The TMU Campus Coffee Crawl

As a fellow student who loves a good cup of coffee between classes, every time I walk into Balzac’s and see the line that stretches along the counter to the back door, my heart cries a little. I sit there idly for what seems like an eternity, yearning for nothing more than a cup of Balzac’s Blend and a quiet corner to sip it in.
Then, there’s always the struggle of finding an open seat, especially if you’re chatting with friends or searching for a charger outlet. Luckily, after much wandering and searching, I have found a handful of cafes within walking distance of TMU that are just as good, if not better, and fit every type of mood.
- A Luxurious Late-Night Fix: 10 DEAN | Elm
I stumbled into 10 Dean one night while searching for a coffee place open past 5 pm, and I never stopped going. The space feels otherworldly and like a true getaway from the bright downtown buzz. Its atmosphere is sleek and moody, with dark accents and soft lighting, making it feel a tad more elevated than your average cafe.
Though the interior design isn’t the only thing that elevates it, their menu is absolutely divine! I can always find something that I enjoy, and their more innovative drinks leave me feeling inspired. From Yuzu Strawberry Lemonade to Earl Grey Matcha, they have something for everyone.
- For a Morning That Feels Like a Hug: Fahrenheit Coffee
If I’m looking for a short walk around before my morning classes, I will stop for a latte at Fahrenheit Coffee almost every time. It’s definitely a small space, but the staff are the most friendly and the coffee is consistently excellent.
If you’re grabbing a cup there for the first time, I highly recommend their “Diablo” coffee beans; its subtle notes of peanut butter and molasses warm me from the inside out, leaving me wanting more every time.
- When You’re in it for the Long Haul: B Espresso Bar
B Espresso Bar feels lesser-known to me; whenever I go, it’s surprisingly quiet and never too crowded. But it’s my go-to spot if I know I’ll be glued to my laptop screen for the next three hours.
Aside from their coffee, their selection of pasta salads and wraps is also deliciously refreshing; their orzo salad is one of my special favourites! Above all, the space leaves me feeling incredibly light and airy. There’s a variety of seating, from comfortable armchairs to large round tables, making it an essential backdrop for longer, productive study sessions.
- Cozy Coffee Catch-Ups: Moss Park Espresso
While not a study spot per se, I had to include Moss Park Espresso in this Coffee Crawl. Located in the basement of a local plant shop, Plant Society, this quaint coffee shop is the perfect place for you and your friends to step away from your screens and unwind. With no laptops or tablets permitted, customers are encouraged to slow down, chat, and truly connect with one another.
Funnily enough, while their coffee, matcha, and chai are all spectacular, I keep going back for a different menu item: their house-made gelato. With cobblestone walls and an incredibly homey feel, I can’t help but go back again and again to linger over an affogato and soak in the inherently cozy atmosphere.
- For Feeling Romantic About Studying: Sud Forno
Sud Forno has always been my go-to when I want my study session to feel a little cinematic. The space is big and relatively lively, with hums of conversation in the background. The warm lighting and cozy booths make it feel especially inviting in the colder months, like you’re in your very own little nook. It’s the kind of space where I can grab a cappuccino, open my laptop, and feel as though I’m in my own study montage.
Plus, they have a wide variety of food options— I’ve accompanied my warm beverage with a delicious biscotti, as well as a filling slice of pizza. It is by far the best place to grab a seat and watch the people pass by or see the season’s change.
There is something special about finding the perfect corner, hearing the clattering of cups, and settling in with a drink that warms your soul. These cafes let you do just that. So, consider this your excuse to ditch Balzac’s line and start your very own campus coffee crawl.