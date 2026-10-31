Tampax is being sued. Why is it still in TMU bathrooms?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Surviving on a university campus is hectic enough, let alone having to worry about what you put in your body. You might wonder if your lunch has enough protein or if your drink has enough caffeine to get you through a lecture.

For people who menstruate, there may be another concern: whether there are metals in your period products.

If you are a student at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), you may find yourself questioning that box of Tampax sitting on the counter of the bathroom. According to TMU’s guide to Menstrual Products on Campus, free products are available to students in various buildings across the university. These products are supplied by external vendors, and occasionally, staff, with brands varying based on availability.

Tampax is a leading tampon brand in Canada, widely stocked across multiple retailers. This can intersect with consumers looking to buy bulk quantities, such as the university.

Filed in California in July 2024, the lawsuit is officially known as Barton vs. Procter & Gamble (P&G). The key allegation is that the parent company of Tampax had failed to warn consumers that their Pearl tampons contain lead, which is not labelled on the package. According to the filing, lead exposure can cause serious health problems, such as reduced brain function, organ damage, seizures and more.

Users online have commented on their personal experience with the brand amid the ongoing civil litigation. Some say, “tampons made my period cramps so painful that I used to go unconscious,” and others ask where they can file for the lawsuit, among many YouTube comments.

Following public concern, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigated the level of metals in 11 tampon brands sold in the country. The study, published in May 2026, confirmed the presence of lead, arsenic, cadmium and other metals. However, the FDA concluded that the level of metals that can be absorbed into the bloodstream through a tampon represents a “negligible toxicological concern.”

So, yes, tampons contain lead.

Researchers suggest that metals can make their way into tampons through the soil, fertilizers and water used to grow the plant-based materials they are made from. However, it is assumed that not all of that lead will be absorbed into your bloodstream. Their study considered the proteins in blood that bind certain metals, as well as the recommended usage time of eight hours or less. These factors will vary from person to person, with the exact degree of risk remaining scientifically uncertain.

This is an ongoing civil case pertaining to health risks, fraud, and false advertising. If P&G is found liable, the California court system will determine what damages or remedies, if any, could be pursued. Canadian consumers should not assume any settlements will be made available to them in the near future.

Your vagina can be an important part of your overall health. What you’re comfortable using down there is a personal decision. If a verdict is what you need to be sure of Tampax or not, there are alternatives you can consider in the meantime.

For example, you could explore various organic tampons that can be delivered directly to campus for under $20. While ‘organic’ is not proven to mean ‘safer,’ choosing this option can help you explore different materials or manufacturing processes.

Or, you could consider a menstrual cup, some of which can be worn for up to 12 hours, potentially keeping you comfortable throughout a whole day of classes.

The next time you come across a complimentary tampon, remind yourself that you have options. You shouldn’t feel guilty for picking up a convenient Tampax when you’re in a pinch.