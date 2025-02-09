‘Soft Life’: The Problem With The Aestheticization Of Privilege On Social Media

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

In recent years, the “soft life” aesthetic has become a prominent trend on social media, painting a picture of a life filled with opulence, ease, and over-indulgence.

From minimalist mornings sipping on matcha lattes to flying across the world for relaxing vacations, living the soft life has become synonymous with living a life free from hardships and financial worry.

I once fully embraced the ideology of a soft life — and still do, to an extent — but I’ve come to realize just how problematic the notion can be. While on the surface it may seem harmless or even empowering, the soft life aesthetic is actually very exclusionary. It perpetuates classism and imposes unattainable standards on impressionable young people.

At its core, the soft life glamorizes privilege. For individuals from lower-income backgrounds, this can cause them to feel alienated rather than inspired. They may feel discontent with their lives because, within this trend, happiness is tied to “success,” wealth, and material possessions. Let’s face it — the luxury items and leisurely lifestyles are nice but they’re not within the reach of the average person who’s juggling work, studies and/or familial responsibilities.

The social media influencers and content creators who promote this way of living rarely acknowledge the factors that allow them to live so lavishly. Instead, they create an illusion that anyone could pursue this life if they just “had the right mindset” or “manifested” well enough. This not only disregards the systemic barriers faced by many but also fuels unhealthy comparisons.

Moreover, the concept of a soft life is deeply rooted in consumerism. This trend has repackaged self-care — a practice encouraging taking care of our mental and physical well-being — into a luxury commodity.

High-end cosmetics, fancy clothes, and expensive beauty procedures are now seen as necessities as opposed to the occasional splurge. There are many individuals living beyond their means just to keep up appearances and in the end, the ones who actually benefit are the companies who provide these products and services.

I think it’s time for us to rethink what it truly means to live a soft life. Yes, we all enjoy the finer things that this world has to offer. We shouldn’t, however, hinge our overall happiness and self-worth on these temporary pleasures. We need to shift the narratives pushed by social media and resist the urge to compare our lives to someone else’s carefully curated content. By detaching the soft life from materialism, we can make it a more inclusive ideal — one that celebrates self-care in its truest sense.

A soft life can be about finding joy in the little moments, spending time with our loved ones, or simply prioritizing rest without guilt. It can be about setting boundaries, having grace with oneself and creating a life that aligns with your values, regardless of your financial status. It doesn’t need to be something that’s reserved for a select few.



The next time you scroll past a picture-perfect portrayal of the “soft life,” ask yourself: What does a soft life really mean to me? The answer may very well still be designer bags and dreamy vacations, or it can be something simple, fulfilling and uniquely your own. The true essence of a soft life isn’t perfection or privilege, it’s about finding beauty and serenity in the life you already have.