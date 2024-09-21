The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

When you think of tennis, Wimbledon’s iconic grass courts and Serena Williams’ powerful serve might come to mind, but there’s another element at play that’s equally notable: fashion.

Tennis is a sport consistently known for its distinct style — harmonizing athleticism with elegance. From pleated skirts to tennis shoes, the sport has had a lasting impact on how we view sportswear.

Nowadays, tennis fashion isn’t just for the court — it has strongly influenced streetwear, high-fashion, and social media trends in the last couple of years. With influencers and celebrities alike embracing the “tennis-core” aesthetic, it’s quite clear the power this sport holds over the fashion industry.

A Match Made in History: The Origins of Fashion in Tennis

Tennis has been interwoven with fashion for centuries. During the Victorian era, playing tennis on grass courts became a pastime for aristocrats, making the sport become associated with the upper class. Male players would wear loose white shirts with trousers or knickerbockers and maybe a blazer, while female players would wear corsets and floor-length skirts. Also, they often dressed in white to mask sweat.

Wearing white is still the standard at Wimbledon (the oldest and most prestigious tournament in tennis) since the dress code was implemented shortly after the first tournament in 1877.

While the dress code is widely accepted, not all players find the white attire all that favourable. According to Britannica, the most extreme case of someone not wanting to wear an all-white kit was when superstar Andre Agassi refused to play at Wimbledon from 1988 to 1990, “in part because the dress code prevented him from wearing the flashy clothing that he was most comfortable wearing.”

The turning point in tennis fashion was in the 1920s when talented tennis player René Lacoste introduced the modern-day polo shirt. Tired of the restrictive attire, Lacoste created a more functional piece for athletes, revolutionizing not just tennis fashion, but also men’s casual wear. The Lacoste polo became an instant classic, marking the beginning of tennis’ influence beyond the court.

Over the years, iconic tennis stars like Billie Jean King, John McEnroe, and Chris Evert left their mark on the sport, each pushing the boundaries of what tennis players could wear.

The Williams sisters, in particular, revolutionized tennis attire in the late ‘90s and 2000s by introducing bold, creative looks that broke the sport’s rigid fashion norms. For instance, Serena Williams’ infamous catsuit at the 2018 French Open symbolized empowerment and individuality, paving the way for future athletes to use fashion in tennis as personal expression.

The Rise of Tennis-Core

Fast forward to 2024, tennis fashion is having a major resurgence. Dubbed “tennis-core” on social media, this trend has taken over streetwear and high fashion alike with tennis-inspired pieces such as pleated skirts, polos, and retro sneakers.

The influence of tennis on fashion has been heavily amplified by social media, where influencers and celebrities alike have embraced the look. On Instagram and TikTok, you’ll find “tennis chic” outfits galore. The film Challengers, starring Zendaya, also played a crucial role in propelling tennis fashion as a stylish trend this year.

The film, centred on the competitive world of tennis, showcases not just athletic prowess but also a carefully curated aesthetic that has resonated with viewers. Costume designer Jonathan Anderson blended athletic functionality with high fashion, proving that tennis style could stand at the intersection of sport and luxury.

Luxury brands have also jumped on the trend of including tennis-inspired looks. This year, designers like Ralph Lauren, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci have incorporated tennis-inspired pieces into their collections.

Ralph Lauren has been a long-time sponsor of Wimbledon, dressing athletes in chic, preppy outfits that capture the timeless elegance of the sport. Meanwhile, Gucci recently launched a campaign promoting their duffel bags with the current number one men’s tennis player, Jannik Sinner.

The Cultural Significance of Tennis Fashion

What makes tennis fashion unique is its ability to transcend class, race, and gender, becoming a truly inclusive fashion genre.

While the sport itself has traditionally been associated with exclusivity, today’s tennis fashion speaks to a more diverse audience. Athletes like Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka have used fashion as a platform for self-expression, challenging outdated norms and pushing for greater representation in both sports and fashion.

The relationship between tennis and fashion has evolved over the past century, but it remains as strong as ever. From the Victorian-era origins of all-white attire to the bold (and sometimes “rebellious”) looks of today’s stars, tennis has been and continues to be shaped by the fashion world.

In 2024, tennis fashion isn’t just for athletes — it’s for everyone and anyone. As long as the sport continues, tennis fashion will continue to serve style, on and off the court.