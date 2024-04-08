For those of you wondering “What on Earth is streetwear?” allow me to paint a picture for you. Streetwear is usually described as a cross between comfortable clothing that you can move around in and a New York, hip-hop/rapper vibe. Streetwear has been dominating the fashion scene for decades, primarily in teenage culture and in the rap industry. What you may not be aware of is the places the iconic ripped, baggy jeans and accessories are coming from. Without further ado, let’s jump into the world of Jordans and graphic tees, shall we?
Starting out our list is the brand Obey. Obey is the most affordable brand on the list and I believe it has the most variety in their clothes. There are several subgroups of the overarching streetwear umbrella. For example, the skater aesthetic, loungewear, and a resurgence of the grunge aesthetic that was popular in the 90’s to name a few. Obey has everything you could be looking for. I’m a girl who loves some neutrals, but not everyone has my taste. Obey is super versatile and can accommodate all of our wildest fashion desires. They have denim, terry cloth short sets, and even floral print dresses. Although they are smaller than most of the brands on this list, they are still worth your time. If you’re looking to test the waters with streetwear, then this is the brand for you.
Boasting a large following on Instagram at 5.3 million followers, the next brand on our list is Bathing Ape, more commonly known as Bape. While Bape is a little more on the expensive side and is an investment, Bape is known for its edgy, dark streetwear aesthetic that is widely recognizable. The brand has five smaller groups under the Bape name featuring: A BATHING APE, BABY MILO, BAPE BLACK, APEE, and BAPY. Each subsidiary brand has its own set of products and styles associated with them. For those of us who want a little more minimalism and solid color, BAPE BLACK is here for you. If you’re someone who likes a more feminine take on streetwear, APEE has got your back. There’s something for everyone at BAPE and the quality of the materials is worth the price.
Now I know what you’re probably thinking, “Isn’t that the author’s last name on the back of the flannel?” Why yes dear reader it is. However, there is no favoritism here. Crooks and Castles is the smallest, least-known brand on our list. As such, it was only fitting to give them the recognition they deserve. Similarly to BAPE, Crooks and Castles has two other subsidiary brands; Death Row Records which also makes streetwear for a younger audience, and We Da Brixx which makes small adult building block sets. Needless to say, they do a lot. In addition to making super dope t-shirts and outerwear, they also make baseball caps and even bedding sets. Crooks and Castles isn’t just a stylish clothing brand, it’s a lifestyle.
Arguably the most recognizable brand on this list, Off-White is a revolutionary in the world of fashion due to its combination of luxury and streetwear styles by incorporating delicate materials and colors with edgy cuts and shapes to the pieces. Off-White has been worn by many celebrities from Nicki Minaj to Kylie Jenner. While the average person would have to sell their kidney to be able to afford these products, Off-White has styles that are truly unique. Where else would you be able to find a pair of jean shorts with distresses in the shape of stars? Or a racerback top with long mesh sleeves featuring cutouts in between the armpits and the shoulders? Nowhere! Off-White is forever cemented in the fashion world as a luxury brand for the socialites along with being a streetwear brand that rappers respect and wear.
Finally, we have Rick Owens who tops as the most expensive brand on our list. You may or may not have heard about the brand through popular rap songs from some of your favorite artists like Lil Uzi Vert or Ken Carson. The brand demonstrates an exceptional grunge style look by combining neutral colors along with pieces like leather pants and extremely oversized puffer jackets. While the brand is much less wearable in practicality, it’s perfect for the runways and the Instagram pages of iconic celebrities. At the end of the day, clothing is art and while some are more commonly considered acceptable to wear in the middle of a Walmart, if you were spotted in the pants pictured below, you’d get some odd looks. Rick Owens has gained its icon status by having big statement pieces and has solidified its name in the streetwear community.
Ultimately, this list only scratches the surface of the large streetwear community. The big takeaway from this should be that streetwear is not just for big cities like New York and Los Angeles. Streetwear may have originated in those large cities, but it’s meant for all of us to wear. Personally, I love a good pair of cargos and a big jacket with a pair of Nike Dunks to go to my classes and go through my day. Go get yourself some oversized tees and make a fit!