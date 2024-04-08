The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

For those of you wondering “What on Earth is streetwear?” allow me to paint a picture for you. Streetwear is usually described as a cross between comfortable clothing that you can move around in and a New York, hip-hop/rapper vibe. Streetwear has been dominating the fashion scene for decades, primarily in teenage culture and in the rap industry. What you may not be aware of is the places the iconic ripped, baggy jeans and accessories are coming from. Without further ado, let’s jump into the world of Jordans and graphic tees, shall we?

Ultimately, this list only scratches the surface of the large streetwear community. The big takeaway from this should be that streetwear is not just for big cities like New York and Los Angeles. Streetwear may have originated in those large cities, but it’s meant for all of us to wear. Personally, I love a good pair of cargos and a big jacket with a pair of Nike Dunks to go to my classes and go through my day. Go get yourself some oversized tees and make a fit!