The emergence of the Tenniscore aesthetic is inspired by on-court tennis outfits and their timeless sophistication. A tennis player’s outfit typically consists of a versatile combination of tops, bottoms, accessories, and shoes. The Tenniscore aestheic is heavily influenced by the practicality and simplicity of tennis outfits. Clothing items like dresses and skirts allow for the ease of movement, and are ideal for sudden sprints and far lunges in a game of tennis. Hats and sunglasses, other than serving as protection from the sun, are stylistic choices that can enhance an outfit. Similarly, headbands are a stylish and convenient way to keep hair out of the face. Additionally, court style shoes ensure durability across various court surfaces. While Tenniscore is influenced by the functionality of traditional tennis clothing items, it also embodies the environment in which tennis is played through its color palette. Dark green and red colors resemble grass and clay court surfaces. Bright white stripes are inspired by court lines.
The color palette of Tenniscore:
- Green
- Blue
- Red
- Black
- White
- Tan
Clothing items include:
- White sneakers
- Polo collars
- Chunky knits
- Pleated dresses and skirts
- Matching sets
- Calf length socks
- Bold stripes
- Vests
- Lightweight cardigans
- Watches
- Sunglasses
- Headbands
- Caps
The rise of Tenniscore started in 2022 but came into full effect in 2023. Fashion influencers like Kate Bartlett, Sophia la Corte, and Olivia Ponton were recently seen at the US Open. All three women exhibited the Tenniscore aesthetic in their courtside content. Additionally, celebrities Tom Holland and Zendaya were in attendance at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California, styled in sleek matching outfits. Tom Holland wore a collared brown jacket with white striped detailing, a white short sleeve, black pants, and brown sunglasses. Zendaya dressed in all white with a collared jacket, short sleeve underneath, and pleated skirt. The couple exuded poise and class. My prediction is that Zendays’s portrayal of a pro tennis player in the upcoming “Challengers” movie releasing April 26th, 2024 will furthermore spark the Tenniscore trend.
Since 2022, knitted vests and pleated skirts have become spring fashion staples. In that same year tennis-like shoes, Nike Air Force 1s gained popularity, and now Adidas Sambas in 2024. As Tenniscore rises in popularity, it’s useful to know which brands will offer trendy items like these to help you achieve the Tenniscore aesthetic!
Brands That Encompass Everything Tenniscore:
All wear:
Nike, Wilson, Asics
Clothing:
Artizia, Zara, Polo Ralph Lauren, Free People Movement, Skims, Lululemon, Outdoor Voices, Alo Yoga
Shoes:
New Balance, Adidas, Veja, Golden Goose, On Cloud
Designer:
Miu Miu Tennis Club, Tory Burch Sport
10 Items That Will Be Trending Spring 2024:
Zara, BELTED BOX PLEAT JUMPSUIT DRESS
Skims, LOGO SKORT
Alo Yoga, AIRBRUSH STREAMLINED BRA TANK
Aritzia, BUTTER DIVINITY 5″ ROMPER
FP Movement, QUILTED DUFFLE & CARRYALL
FP Movement, SMOCKIN HOT DRESS
Lululemon, EVERLUX ASYMMETRICAL TENNIS TANK TOP
Lululemon, VARSITY HIGH-RISE PLEATED TENNIS SKIRT
New Balance, 550
Adidas, SAMBAS