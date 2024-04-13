The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

The emergence of the Tenniscore aesthetic is inspired by on-court tennis outfits and their timeless sophistication. A tennis player’s outfit typically consists of a versatile combination of tops, bottoms, accessories, and shoes. The Tenniscore aestheic is heavily influenced by the practicality and simplicity of tennis outfits. Clothing items like dresses and skirts allow for the ease of movement, and are ideal for sudden sprints and far lunges in a game of tennis. Hats and sunglasses, other than serving as protection from the sun, are stylistic choices that can enhance an outfit. Similarly, headbands are a stylish and convenient way to keep hair out of the face. Additionally, court style shoes ensure durability across various court surfaces. While Tenniscore is influenced by the functionality of traditional tennis clothing items, it also embodies the environment in which tennis is played through its color palette. Dark green and red colors resemble grass and clay court surfaces. Bright white stripes are inspired by court lines.

The color palette of Tenniscore:

Green

Blue

Green

Red

Black

White

Tan

Clothing items include:

White sneakers

Polo collars

Chunky knits

Pleated dresses and skirts

Matching sets

Calf length socks

Bold stripes

Vests

Lightweight cardigans

Watches

Sunglasses

Headbands

Caps

The rise of Tenniscore started in 2022 but came into full effect in 2023. Fashion influencers like Kate Bartlett, Sophia la Corte, and Olivia Ponton were recently seen at the US Open. All three women exhibited the Tenniscore aesthetic in their courtside content. Additionally, celebrities Tom Holland and Zendaya were in attendance at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California, styled in sleek matching outfits. Tom Holland wore a collared brown jacket with white striped detailing, a white short sleeve, black pants, and brown sunglasses. Zendaya dressed in all white with a collared jacket, short sleeve underneath, and pleated skirt. The couple exuded poise and class. My prediction is that Zendays’s portrayal of a pro tennis player in the upcoming “Challengers” movie releasing April 26th, 2024 will furthermore spark the Tenniscore trend.

Since 2022, knitted vests and pleated skirts have become spring fashion staples. In that same year tennis-like shoes, Nike Air Force 1s gained popularity, and now Adidas Sambas in 2024. As Tenniscore rises in popularity, it’s useful to know which brands will offer trendy items like these to help you achieve the Tenniscore aesthetic!

Curating The Sophisticated And Timeless Tenniscore Aesthetic In 2024

Brands That Encompass Everything Tenniscore:

All wear:

Nike, Wilson, Asics

Clothing:

Artizia, Zara, Polo Ralph Lauren, Free People Movement, Skims, Lululemon, Outdoor Voices, Alo Yoga

Shoes:

New Balance, Adidas, Veja, Golden Goose, On Cloud

Designer:

Miu Miu Tennis Club, Tory Burch Sport

10 Items That Will Be Trending Spring 2024:

Zara, BELTED BOX PLEAT JUMPSUIT DRESS

Skims, LOGO SKORT

Alo Yoga, AIRBRUSH STREAMLINED BRA TANK

Aritzia, BUTTER DIVINITY 5″ ROMPER

FP Movement, QUILTED DUFFLE & CARRYALL

FP Movement, SMOCKIN HOT DRESS

Lululemon, EVERLUX ASYMMETRICAL TENNIS TANK TOP

Lululemon, VARSITY HIGH-RISE PLEATED TENNIS SKIRT

New Balance, 550

Adidas, SAMBAS