5 Ways To Be The Best Version Of Yourself For 2025

We are now well into 2025 and with every new year comes the time for new habits, hobbies and productivity.
As we start the year, we may have goals and aspirations to be our best selves. Whether that be starting a business, trying a new fitness plan, being an academic weapon, or becoming a new and improved you, the beginning of the year can be both exciting and overwhelming to do all this in what can feel like a small timeframe.
We have 12 months in the year, which means you have 12 months of steady and progressive evolution to align with new elements of your lifestyle and values. The new year should be the time to explore avenues and adventures while staying true to ourselves and not letting comparison be the thief of our joy.
To make 2025 the best year, I have some tips and tricks to be the best version of yourself this year:
- Find New Hobbies
-
Starting a new hobby can be intimidating, trust me I know that for sure! However, the beauty of hobbies is that they can be whatever you want; painting, baking, or even ceramic making, the list goes on.
I’ve found reading to be my new favourite hobby. It’s a great hobby for those who love to wind down and imagine a world outside of their own.
With tools like Amazon Kindle, reading is made easy on the go. My favourite thing is to immerse myself in a good book on my iPad during my commute to school. Booktok has become a staple, providing me with a wide range of book recommendations and a safe literary community.
Reading will always be a good hobby to start and I hope you can find some comfort in it too.
- Create Fitness Goals
-
Being fit and staying active is a part of many people’s New Year’s resolutions. For 2025, we should prioritize personal healthy habits that fit with our lifestyles.
You might not be able to get up at 5 a.m. to go to the gym, but you walk from your train station to your office every day and that’s a form of healthy living.
Making time to create goals that align with your life is what will have you feeling like the best version of yourself. From doing home workouts that get you moving to going to your local recreational center, the possibilities are endless.
- Listen to Podcasts
-
I’ve recently been obsessed with listening to podcasts. It isn’t a new hobby of mine, but I’ve been incorporating them more and more into my daily routine.
I listen to them in the mornings when I get up, on the train, and when I go for my afternoon walks. Nothing feels better than listening to positive, reinforcing conversations that brighten up my day.
My favourite podcasts discuss self-improvement, maintaining friendships, and fostering helpful attitudes in my life. My two favourite podcasts are A Better You by Vancouver creator Fernanda Ramirez and With Intention hosted by fitness influencer Cami Sophia.
- Create and Maintain Friendships
-
I’ve decided that 2025 will be my year of being social and making meaningful friendships.
Social interaction can be hard, especially in university due to rotating classes, the taxing course workload, and feeling isolated.
This year, we’re going to make positive strides to open up to others and express ourselves to create healthy relationships. Put yourself out there — maybe someone wants to be your friend, too.
It’s also important to maintain existing friendships by finding time for your friends, being there for them in times of trouble, or even getting rid of toxic friendships that don’t align with your lifestyle. Your well-being and the well-being of others are how we create great long-lasting relationships with people.
- Journaling
-
A form of mental relaxation can be journaling — taking pen to paper and writing down your inner thoughts and feelings. It can be quite therapeutic, especially after a long day of school and work.
Circumstances in our lives can make us lose track of our well-being. Writing our thoughts down helps us to let go, breathe, and reboot.
Journaling can be done digitally or physically with a notebook. The best part of journaling is that you can decorate your journal to match your vibe or season. Also customize it with stickers, quotes, or your favourite mantras of your choice.
I hope in 2025 everyone can be on their journaling kick.