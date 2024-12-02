How My Female Friendships Have Shaped Who I Am Today

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

The debriefs after a night out, the communal lip gloss passed around one too many times, and the desperate search for lash glue at the bottom of a friend’s cluttered purse — these moments, as simplistic as they are, capture the essence of what makes female friendships so unique. I realized these aren’t just passing experiences but memories I fondly look back on.

Recently, I’ve been reflecting on the female friendships I’ve made throughout my life and how truly appreciative I am of them. There’s a powerful solidarity in the casual “I love your outfit” or the reassurance of hearing “text me when you’re home.” Every tear shed on each other’s shoulder, every group chat moment defending the guy you’re crushing on, every unspoken conversation shared without saying a word — these connections, these experiences, are what shape us. They’re what shape me.

It’s in the laughter that brings us to our knees, the kind that’s uncontrollable and takes over our bodies. It’s in the shared frustrations and insecurities where we pick each other up or sit together in the messiness of life. It’s in the advice we didn’t necessarily want to hear but definitely needed to. And then, it’s in those soft-spoken words of “everything is going to be okay” that make all the difference when the world feels like it’s crumbling.

Simply surrounding myself with women with so many big aspirations for their lives, confidence in how they carry themselves, and so much resilience regardless of what life has thrown at them has taught me that strength, ambition, and confidence are contagious when the right people surround you.

Female friendships have shown me how to embrace my sensitivity and navigate life’s complexities with a balance of resilience and vulnerability. They’ve shaped how I carry myself, show up for others, and, most importantly, show up for myself. And for that, I’m forever grateful.

People love to say women are too emotional or too sensitive. But, to be honest, who gives a f*ck? Emotions are what make life rich and meaningful. My friendships with the women in my life have taught me that it’s okay to cry, it’s okay to sit with my feelings, and more than anything, it’s okay to feel deeply. I wouldn’t trade these friendships or emotions for anything, no matter how much we step on each other’s toes from time to time.

Life without feeling would be nothing at all. I want to feel everything. The highs, the lows, and every single moment in between.