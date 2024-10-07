How Holistic Health Care is Empowering Young Women to Take Charge of Their Health

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Holistic treatments and cures are gaining popularity among younger women at a fast rate. With a growing awareness for natural medication, organic foods, the importance of physical activity, and gut detoxes, is society becoming more health conscious?

It seems as though since COVID-19, there has been a rapid movement towards embracing holistic health, with people being more open-minded to explore natural approaches to wellness. Social media has played a major role in this shifted mindset, transforming it from a stereotype of being a “hippie” movement or “myth” to a practice that is now admired.

This is also credited to the number of young women’s feeds constantly flooded with videos about eating healthy, shopping organic, detoxing, buying local meats, and staying physically active. There has also been a large influx of influencers like Nara Smith and Alix Earle, sharing their experiences with holistic health.

Alongside dieticians, doctors, naturopaths, and specialists promoting wellbeing and healthcare, this has created a boom in healthy living and taking a more natural approach to treating illness and disease.

This practice has become more popular among women and people with chronic pain who are looking for ways to care for their bodies naturally and prevent sickness. A lot of this willingness to test out natural healthcare is fuelled by a growing awareness of wellness that is spreading through social media.

Her Campus spoke with Alexandra Beacock, a university student by day and social media influencer by night, who says, “There has always been a pressure for women to look good, but holistic practices have created a way for us to also feel good and achieve that state naturally.”

Beacock has made holistic healthcare a part of her lifestyle over the past few years and says it has made a big difference in her overall wellbeing. “I think there are a lot of women that want to find alternatives to conventional medicine,” said Beacock.

Other holistic healthcare practitioners have taken to social media to inform and educate people on the benefits of natural treatments.

Sany Seifi, an owner of a wellness clinic in Brampton, Ont., and a registered naturopath in Alberta, focuses on wellness procedures for chronic smokers, teaching them about healthy living practices. She also makes videos on Instagram sharing her clinic’s practices. She spoke with Her Campus about how she hopes her videos reach the people who need them.

“It is important to educate and encourage young people to focus on their health and practice prevention,” Seifi said.

Young women are becoming more informed about the increasing rate and risks of developing chronic diseases and illnesses like diabetes, IBS, heart problems and more. This awareness is leading many people to take their health more seriously while seeking solutions like the ones presented to them on social media.

“Holistic treatments are a great way to manage my health without worrying about any potential side effects that are associated with conventional medications,” said Beacock.

Another reason people are trying out these trends practiced by influencers is because of the emphasis on listening to your mind and body to find solutions that fit you. When it comes to natural wellness, there is a more personalized approach to healing and overall wellbeing. This can be particularly appealing to young women, who often deal with concerns like hormonal imbalances, menstruation pains, and other stressors from day-to-day activities.

“No two people are the same, and that is where holistic practices are different from conventional medicine,” said Seifi.

These natural practices also date back thousands of years. Much of it is taken from traditional systems of medicine.

According to a study done by Davis Eissenberg for an American national survey for PubMed, there is a rise in people seeking care from practitioners of traditional systems of medicine, including Ayurveda (from India), Kampo (from Japan), traditional Chinese medicine, Native American medicine, and more.

As awareness of holistic healthcare grows, it seems this concept is more than just a trend — it’s a lifestyle choice that empowers women to live healthier, more balanced lives.

Nowadays, it’s very quick, easy, and convenient to find over-the-counter medications and ailments to treat ourselves, but knowing about other available options is a great plus. And for many young women, it could be a more sustainable and natural way to keep their minds, bodies and souls healthy.