Cool Girls Have Hobbies (And 2026 Is the Year of Doing Stuff)

Aren’t you tired of doomscrolling? Like, truly exhausted from spending your free time glued to a screen… just to end up feeling even more drained?

Good news: scrolling is out in 2026, and doing things is in.

This is the year of hobbies. The year of interests. The year of having something to say when someone asks, “So what do you do for fun?”

Because in 2026, all the cool girls have hobbies, and being interesting is officially back.

Here are some fun “cool girl hobbies” to try, whether you want something relaxing, creative, or just a little more main character than staring at your phone.

Colouring

Yes, colouring books are back… but for adults. The colouring side of TikTok has become a full-on community, with people showing off their pages, marker collections, and oddly satisfying colouring montages. Adult colouring is one of those hobbies that’s super chill but still makes you feel productive. It’s perfect for when you want to unwind alone, or even do something cute with friends. The current obsession? CoCo Wyo colouring books (especially the ones with adorable animals living their best little lives). Also: crayons are out. Alcohol markers are IN.

Crocheting

I know, I know, it sounds like a grandma hobby. But honestly? Grandma has never been wrong. Crocheting has exploded in popularity among younger people recently, and it’s easy to see why. People are making the CUTEST things: sweaters, hats, plushies, tote bags, blankets… basically an entire wardrobe and home decor collection. It looks intimidating at first, but once you learn a few basic stitches, it becomes weirdly addictive. Start with a beginner YouTube tutorial, then level up as you go. Bonus: wearing a crochet sweater is 10x cooler when you can say, “I made it.”

Journalism

Journaling is having a HUGE moment right now, especially with the rise of junk journals and aesthetic bullet journaling. It’s not just about writing in a notebook anymore; it’s basically a creative outlet + therapy session + art project all in one. You can: Write about your day

make collages and mood pages

Create a planner or bullet journal

sketch, doodle, brain dump

Pilates / Working Out

Everyone says they’re going to work out for their New Year’s resolution… but what if you made it your new hobby instead? There are so many workout styles now that actually feel fun: pilates

barre

HIIT

group fitness

dance classes

Reading

If BookTok got you back into reading… same. Honestly, it’s probably the reason half the population is suddenly obsessed with romance novels and fantasy series again. Reading is the perfect hobby because it’s relaxing and it gives you something to talk about. Once you find a book you love, you’ll want to recommend it to everyone, like it’s your full-time job. You can: Join a book club

make a “currently reading” post

swap books with friends

