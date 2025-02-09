The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s Jan. 10, 2025, I’m sitting in my 8 a.m. capstone class and I’m reminded, much to my dismay, that graduation is coming.

At that moment, I realized that I would not only be graduating from university but would need to start exploring opportunities for what I want to do afterwards.

I’ve already concluded that I’ll be taking a gap year to travel, work, and figure out what I want to do, but it’s become more than that. What will my life look like once that’s finished? Will I still have the same friends who I’ve come to create strong bonds with? Will I be in a long-term relationship? Will I still even be in Toronto?

No doubt, this fear has been partially exacerbated by the fact that my siblings have just started their journeys into adulthood as well. The reality has just begun to hit that we’re now going to live our own lives without each other in it every day. And that is a strange and scary thing! Something I’m sure some of my friends and fellow students also feel.

Outside of the sadness and confusion of graduation, hope and excitement do survive. Firstly, I’m the first one in my immediate family to graduate from university, which is incredibly exciting for my parents and siblings. I’m very grateful that I’ve been able to go to university and get an education that I really love and that I’ve met some of the best educators and friends I will ever encounter in my four years of undergrad.

Another thing that is providing me with solace is that I’m not alone in this! These are feelings that have been echoed throughout my friends and classmates. Nerves, uncertainty, anxiety, sadness, you name it, someone is feeling it.

There’s no doubt that the uncertainty of the future is being expressed by all of us in several different ways, but that’s kind of the fun of being in your twenties, right? Everything is so unpredictable, and you never know what the future holds. I know to many it feels like we just graduated high school and that graduating from university feels both rewarding and challenging.

Regardless of what lies ahead for me, my colleagues and friends, and the people reading this, there’s so much to be excited about come spring. The world is truly your oyster. Do something impulsive! Travel to somewhere you’ve always wanted to visit! Seek love, friendship, and whatever new relationships you find! There is much excitement to be felt from this, despite what your anxiety and worries may tell you.

Remember this: the experiences we have all gained within and outside of the lecture hall will stay with us forever.