Budget tips: How to not spend your money every time you’re on campus!

The first would be to remove Apple Pay or a card on your phone. If your card is in your wallet, when you want to go get something to eat, the process of digging through your bag, finding your wallet, and then pulling out the card, you would have an ample amount of time to decide, “Can I justify buying this, or can I just eat at home?”

Now, as a commuter student myself, having to wait and transit for over an hour to get home, you’ll definitely be hungry before you arrive back at your place. So this may not be ideal, especially when you don’t live nearby to grab something from your apartment in between classes.

This leads to the second option, which is meal prepping — something that has been drilled into nutrition students since their first year. I have learned how valuable meal prepping can be and how much of a lifesaver it is. It may seem intimidating or a lot to do, but this one step goes a long way. Whether it’s prepping the night before or having meals prepped for the whole week, it’s super efficient as you don’t need to stress about what to eat, run around in the morning to make a meal, and you have food made by you! This is a great way to eat healthy, save money and have something ready for the morning.

You can start your day by eating a heavy breakfast before leaving your house. Instead of buying snacks at home, consider buying ingredients and making a hearty breakfast to feel more satiated for longer. Other than the fact that most people tend to skip breakfast, by having something to eat, especially something full, you’ll be less compelled to buy something and can go through your three-hour lecture without thinking about food.

You can also have healthy snacks with you to keep your hunger mediated. So, even if you didn’t have time to pack a full meal, you can still have food such as yogurt, fruit, and nuts to be healthy.