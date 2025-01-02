5 Of My Favourite Things Helping Me Get Through This Winter

Winter is a season that can feel either charming or endlessly bleak, depending on the day. With city streets empty and businesses closed it has a way of wrapping the world in silence and tying it with a melancholic bow.
On one hand, there’s the allure of cozy blankets and hot drinks, gathering with family, going ice skating, and making snow angels… then the reality of winter hits you in the face like a harsh icy wind. You recall waking up in darkness, trudging through snow, and often not wanting to leave the house, making it easy to feel disconnected from the outer world and yourself.
Especially as the holiday buzz fades and the snow starts to pile up, there’s a certain stillness that takes over. Winter has often felt like something I had to endure. But over time, I’ve found that there are small comforts that make the season a little brighter.
Here are five things I’m using to help me get through this winter season that may help make this season a bit brighter for you too:
- The comfort of a Beverage
-
On days when the bitter wind chill seeps into my bones and the sky is unwaveringly gray, the act of preparing something warm and sweet feels like a small act of self-care.
There’s something so satisfying about curling up with a hot chocolate and letting the warmth seep into your soul. Honestly, I’d argue it tastes better in the winter.
- Finding Light in the Darkness, Literally
-
I’ve also grown to love, with the dreadsome daylight savings, the magic of light in the darkness. Twinkling fairy lights — strung on trees through Bloor-Yorkville and around the banister of my apartment balcony — have a way of brightening even the gloomiest of days. While they’re often associated with the holidays, I even find comfort in their glow well into January (leading me to often keep my Christmas tree up through February as well).
- Layers, Layers, Layers
-
Another winter treasure is the joy of bundling up in oversized sweaters and thick socks. There’s something deeply comforting about wrapping yourself in layers, creating a sort of barrier.
I find that my favourite part of getting home after a long day on campus is the unravelling of my chunky periwinkle scarf that often covers half my face, taking off my chunky winter boots, and feeling a wave of lightness as I shed the weight of the day.
- The Power of Connection
-
I think what I’ve come to appreciate most about winter is the opportunity to reconnect with others. In moments of lonesome silence, I’ve found the importance of reaching out to friends and family.
Whether it’s walking through the wintery streets of Toronto or hosting an evening full of chatter, these moments remind me that winter doesn’t have to be a season of stillness.
- The True Joy of Winter
-
Winter is about finding joy in the little things — those small comforts remind me that even in the coldest of months, there’s always something worth appreciating.
I definitely can’t say winter is my favourite season, but it’s taught me to slow down and make more space for the things that bring me joy. For that, I am incredibly grateful for this time of year.