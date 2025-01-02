5 Of My Favourite Things Helping Me Get Through This Winter

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Winter is a season that can feel either charming or endlessly bleak, depending on the day. With city streets empty and businesses closed it has a way of wrapping the world in silence and tying it with a melancholic bow.

On one hand, there’s the allure of cozy blankets and hot drinks, gathering with family, going ice skating, and making snow angels… then the reality of winter hits you in the face like a harsh icy wind. You recall waking up in darkness, trudging through snow, and often not wanting to leave the house, making it easy to feel disconnected from the outer world and yourself.

Especially as the holiday buzz fades and the snow starts to pile up, there’s a certain stillness that takes over. Winter has often felt like something I had to endure. But over time, I’ve found that there are small comforts that make the season a little brighter.

Here are five things I’m using to help me get through this winter season that may help make this season a bit brighter for you too: