It’s Cozy Season: Here’s a Recipe for Crockpot Hot Chocolate

One new trend I’ve been seeing on TikTok as the fall season is in full swing is making creamy hot chocolate in a crockpot. I’ve never heard of doing this before and never would’ve thought of doing it until I started seeing videos about it. It’s very convenient when you’re serving many people for a get-together, Thanksgiving, or Christmas! I made my own version of a recipe I saw last week and it was definitely a hit. It turned out super hot and creamy, and it was the perfect drink to have while watching the football games over the weekend. Here’s the recipe I used:

Using a 5-quart crockpot, stir together 1 ½ cups heavy whipping cream, a 14oz can of sweetened condensed milk, 6 cups whole milk, 1 tsp vanilla, and 2 cups milk chocolate chips (I think Hershey’s tastes the best) Cover and cook on low for 2 hours, stirring occasionally with a whisk, until the mixture is hot and the chocolate chips are melted Once it’s heated through and the chocolate is melted, switch the crockpot to the warm setting, and stir again before serving (if the chocolate is giving you a hard time and not melting, you can turn it on high temporarily; just be careful not to burn the mixture) Garnish with marshmallows or whipped cream and enjoy in your favorite mug!

Making this recipe made my apartment smell so good while it was heating up, and I couldn’t wait to start drinking it. Once you try this recipe, you won’t want to go back to the store-bought hot chocolate packets…and that’s a guarantee. Let me know if you try this recipe and if you like it! Feel free to add more milk or cream if you want it even creamier, or add more chocolate chips if you want it more chocolatey. Time to get cozy!