5 Things To Watch To Beat The Burnout Before Next Semester Starts

It’s a shared experience among students — feeling exhausted and overwhelmed after a long semester of social and academic pressures. And for many of us, decreased motivation is tied to the university experience.

My outlet for beating the lack of motivation has always been movies. There is a relief in watching characters you can relate to — a comforting film can be just what you need to uplift and recenter yourself. But movies also offer inspiring messages that we can use to motivate and guide us through university and through life.

Here are some films and television of various genres that inspired me and brought comfort in times when I found it hard to stay motivated:

Legally Blonde Starting with a rom-com classic, Legally Blonde follows an undervalued Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) as she enrolls in Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend. Along the way, she learns to believe in herself and appreciate her capability to be great in her own right. This movie has always provided me with a sense of comfort amidst the pressures of school. While it may seem like a lighthearted comedy at first, it’s also an empowering film — one that has inspired me to approach daunting situations with courage and positivity. It sends a message that you aren’t defined by other people’s shallow and preconceived perceptions of you. As a student navigating her way through academic rigour, I’ve learned the most important thing you can do is to have faith in yourself despite adversity. Tick, Tick… Boom! If you’re a fan of musicals, this one is for you. Based on a true story, Jonathan Larson (Andrew Garfield) is an aspiring composer who second-guesses his unsteady career choice while finding his way through love and loss. Even through the complexities and inconsistencies of life, he learns to fight for his musical passion when faced with rejection. This movie shares a lesson in perseverance. It motivates me to keep going when everything is changing. It made me realize there’s beauty and privilege in having a passion, no matter how inconvenient. Forrest Gump Arguably one of the most positive characters in cinematic history, this tragic comedy follows the rich life of slow-witted Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks). Despite his low IQ and the harsh world surrounding him, he becomes a star college football player, war hero, ping pong champion, boat captain and successful businessman with nothing but his relentless optimism. This movie changed my mindset on academic validation. It taught me to approach life with positivity. In times when I’ve felt overwhelmed, I’ve found solace in knowing that while my education matters, I am more than my grades. The Princess Diaries This movie is a childhood staple and a feel-good classic. Awkward teenager Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) discovers she is the princess of a small country. She learns who she wants to be with the help of her friends and family. While determination and ambition are hallmarks of a great student, taking time to relax can be just as important. This movie has a way of lifting my spirits. But even beneath the surface, it shares a powerful message: stay true to yourself and be brave despite fear — a lesson that has gotten me through the trials of discouraging university experiences. Community Sometimes, nothing is more comforting than a sitcom. Community follows a cast of various ages and rough backgrounds who find friendship in each other. Together, they navigate their way through community college. It can be easy to get caught up in the idea of an invisible timeline of your life. This show serves as a reminder that there’s no actual deadline for when you should achieve your goals. Everyone moves at their own pace. When the exhaustion of schoolwork washes over me and I start to question my potential, I find peace in knowing my future isn’t lost after a few setbacks.

Burnout can feel hopeless at times. While it may not work for everyone, I hope these movies and shows can bring you a sense of support as they have for me.