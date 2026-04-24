The emotional significance of getting ready

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at New School chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The mirror is slightly too honest this morning. It catches me mid transition, one earring in, one hand hovering over a lipstick I have already changed my mind about twice. The coffee is cooling on the windowsill, my phone is buzzing somewhere under a pile of clothes I rejected three minutes ago, and yet I linger. Not because I am not late, I am, but because this moment feels strangely important. The playlist is right. The lighting is perfect. There is a version of me assembling herself here, quietly figuring out who she is about to be in the world.

We tend to talk about getting ready as logistics, something between brushing your teeth and grabbing your keys, but it is not that simple. Getting ready is a psychological transition, a ritual that helps us regulate emotion, assert identity, and create a sense of control before entering a world that is, now more than ever, unpredictable. It is not just preparation. It is a threshold.

Part of its power lies in the fact that it is a ritual. And rituals, even the small, private ones, are one of the most reliable ways humans reduce anxiety. When the day ahead is uncertain, an errand, a meeting, streets full of people whose actions we cannot predict, the sequence of getting ready offers structure. Wake, cleanse, choose, apply. The steps are familiar, repeatable, and controllable. You cannot control how the night will go, but you can control the way your eyeliner lands, the way your outfit feels, the order in which you become yourself. That predictability steadies something internal. It gives the nervous system a script when the rest of life refuses to offer one.

This is also why appearance carries so much more weight than we like to admit. For women especially, how we look has long been entangled with how we are received. Not just admired or judged, but listened to, taken seriously, remembered. So getting ready becomes a way of influencing outcomes in environments where the rules are often unclear. It is not vanity, it is strategy. If the world is going to make snap judgments anyway, then choosing how you enter the room can feel like reclaiming a piece of authorship over that process. An outfit is not just an outfit. It is a variable you can still control.

And then there is the anticipation. The almost cinematic optimism that builds as you get ready for something that has not happened yet. Psychologically, anticipation is its own reward. The brain does not sharply distinguish between imagining a positive experience and living it, making the act of getting ready feel as exciting as the event itself. You try on a dress, and suddenly you are not in your bedroom anymore, you are at the party, you are posing for the selfie, and already having a better night than the last one. It is not a delusion. It is a rehearsal. A way of emotionally pre-experience the version of the evening you hope to have.

The closet is not just storage. It is the archive of possible selves. Romantic, professional, desirable, unbothered. Each option offers a slightly different storyline, and trying them on is less about fabric than it is about alignment. Who do I want to be today, and what will help me get there?

What makes getting ready so impactful is that it happens in a liminal space, a space that is neither fully private nor fully public. You are alone, but you are already imagining being seen. You are yourself, but you are also editing that self in real time. Psychologists often talk about transitions as moments where identity is most flexible, and getting ready is exactly that kind of moment. It is where the internal version of you meets the external one and negotiates. What parts of me do I bring out today? What gets softened, what gets sharpened, what gets hidden entirely?

This is also why the ritual shifts depending on what you are carrying. Getting ready after heartbreak feels different because the stakes are different. The same dress can feel like a relic of a softer version of you. Suddenly, eyeliner is not decorative, it is protective. A blowout is not indulgence, it is defiance. The ritual absorbs the emotional residue of whatever you are moving through and offers, if not transformation, then at least stabilization. It says you may not feel like yourself, but you can still construct a version of yourself that is strong enough to step outside.

This is often dismissed as frivolous. Reduced to vanity and flattened into a stereotype. But that reading misses the profundity of what is actually happening. Getting ready is decision-making, mood regulation, identity work, and low-stakes performance all at once. The stakes appear small, gloss versus Chapstick, but the meaning is cumulative. Each choice is a declaration that you still have authorship over how you are encountered, even when you do not have authorship over what happens.

There is also an intimacy that rarely gets acknowledged. The version of you in the mirror is often more honest than the one that walks out the door. It is where insecurities surface, but also where they are mediated. Where you notice the new line on your face and decide what story to attach to it. Where you confront the gap between how you feel and how you look, and attempt, in small, deliberate ways, to close it.

And yet, for all its introspection, getting ready is also an act of hope. It is a belief, however quiet, that the moments ahead are open to possibility. That something can happen. That you could feel different from how you do right now. That the version of you you are assembling can meet a moment that matches her.

And that’s why we linger, even when we are late. Because getting ready is not about leaving the house but about finding a version of yourself that feels proud to be seen.