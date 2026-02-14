Married to College? Here’s How to Avoid a Divorce!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at New School chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every relationship comes with its struggles, especially when you’re married to college. College will keep you up in the wee hours of the morning, constantly boss you around, give you tasks, and oftentimes make you feel more stressed and anxious than happy and relaxed. Not to mention its expensive taste!

But Valentine’s Day is a time for people to celebrate their relationships, rekindle passion, and remember love. Now is the perfect time to do the same for college! Read this article to keep your marriage from falling apart!

Don’t Ignore Them

College is always asking you to do something. Although you may feel the urge to turn off all forms of communication and hide in your bed all day, this will only create more fractures in your already fragile marriage. College may forgive you for missing one of its assignments, but they won’t forget. It’s far better to do what they ask as soon as possible. And if you can’t complete them, just tell! Communication is key in any relationship!

Share Your Passions

Although our college is very artistic, it’s not common for you to actually work on your passion projects. Oftentimes, there just isn’t time. You have friends to meet, jobs and internships to hunt for, and a marriage to save. To make things worse, because college loves talking about your future so much, simply expressing your passions can feel silly and unimportant.

While preparing for your future is important, there is no harm in combining your passions with your profession. Let comics inspire your designs, turn your favorite show into a garment pattern, and make a sculpture out of the random objects you’ve been collecting. Sharing your interests with college will only make your marriage stronger and more comfortable.

Embrace Your Insecurities

One day in class, you’re sitting at your desk feeling completely shattered over your last assignment. Then you glance over and see that someone else has created a masterpiece with a fraction of the stress, frustration, and exhaustion you felt. Moments like these make it hard to believe college chose to marry you in the first place.

When you find yourself in moments like these, remind yourself that college chose you out of thousands of other applicants because it saw something in you. It saw your talent, your potential, and your ability to learn. Believe in yourself, just as college believes in you.

Remember Why You Got Married

Overcoming challenges in a relationship can make it stronger, but sometimes it feels like all the stress and effort aren’t worth it. At times like these, it’s important to remember why you married college in the first place. It was to pursue your dreams, improve your creative skills, be challenged, and build a career that you care about.

Reflecting can help you refocus, adjust your mindset or classes, and inspire you to give college another chance.

Everyone says that overcoming challenges makes relationships stronger. This is absolutely true for your marriage to college. Although it comes with rough patches, at the end of the day you still love each other. Hopefully this article helped remind you of that!