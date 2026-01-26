ARE RESOLUTIONS OVERRATED, OR ARE WE JUST UNMOTIVATED?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at New School chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The end of January isn’t just the beginning of a new year, or an indicator that you’re supposed to remember it’s not 2025 anymore. It is also the point where you decide whether or not you’re going to stick to your New Year’s resolutions. They’ve lost their new sparkle, your motivation is starting to putter out, and maybe you’ve already forgotten about them. Many brush this off as the spirit of January and move on with life as it was. I did the same thing, until a couple of months ago.

A couple of months ago, I started having back and hip pain. As an art student, this was a serious problem. There were illustrations I wanted to make and inspiring movies I wanted to watch, but I couldn’t bear to do them without serious discomfort or pain. As someone who’s not even 20 years old, this was incredibly mortifying. So, I got to work trying to do everything possible to free myself from this pain.

I went to the chiropractor, started doing stretches every morning, stayed conscious of my posture when lying down, sitting, walking, and standing, and tried to run outside at least twice a week.

It’s been several months now, and my hip still aches when I get up in the morning or sit for too long, but it’s significantly better than it used to be.

On New Year’s Day, I had a realization. I had accomplished, and was continuing to accomplish, some of the most common New Year’s resolutions. They were actually possible to complete. But how?

There are two main questions surrounding resolutions. Are they inherently overrated, or do we just need the proper motivation? I would say yes and no to both.

The purpose of resolutions and our motivation are incredibly important, but I discovered something even more effective in preserving both as we try to incorporate resolutions into our already hectic, busy lives. It is how we talk to and treat ourselves.

When working through my resolutions, I realized I had to adjust how I talked to myself, often treating it as if I were talking to my 6-year-old cousin. Not in a diminutive way, but rather by working to get my impulsive side to stick to the task without making it upset or uncooperative.

For example, a lot of common advice suggests making resolutions more specific and less broad. Broad goals are simple and easy to remember, but they also leave room for uncertainty, which leads to hesitation and ultimately kills motivation. What sounds easier to follow, “Eat healthier” or “Eat at least one salad with dinner”? But we’re nuanced, complicated beings, and sometimes our goals just can’t be simplified like that. I wasn’t going to start my morning by looking at a list of all the yoga stretches I wanted to do. Just telling myself to stretch was enough.

Another method I used was rephrasing my resolutions entirely. I’m not going to feel motivated to listen to something that sounds like a command or an errand to cross off. Instead, I started telling myself, “I dare you to run at least twice a week.” This made the resolution feel more like an entertaining challenge, and it gave me a small ego boost whenever I ran three times a week. You have to understand how you’ll react and find a way to make your resolution feel as easy and fun as possible.

Another strategy is rewarding yourself for any amount of effort. Celebrate the fact that you’re putting energy into changing or adding something to your life. While it might feel like taking a step back, small rewards can keep you motivated to continue. For example, one of my resolutions was to only eat sweets and pastries on Fridays and weekends. This not only made the treats taste more indulgent and my weekends feel more special, but it also helped me get through the week.

Finally, don’t be afraid to make resolutions with friends. I started going on weekly runs with a few friends, all of us unathletic, three of us with back problems, and half the time complaining. But we talked and joked the entire time, encouraged one another, and made the experience more enjoyable. Shared suffering really does strengthen friendships.

Despite all this, I still have hip and back pain. I haven’t run a marathon. I haven’t held a plank for longer than 1 minute and 20 seconds. And I still find myself sneaking sweets on weekdays. Resolutions aren’t tasks to check off and forget. They’re a decision you make every day until it becomes part of your life. Purpose and motivation matter, but it’s your willingness to try, how you help yourself try, and your appreciation for that effort that truly makes the difference.