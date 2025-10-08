Tips I’d Give My Freshman Self As A Senior Now

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I first started college, I thought four years, or three years in my case, was going to be such a long time. I really hoped that was going to be the case. Unfortunately, as I’m starting my third and final year of college, looking back, I wish there were things my freshman self would have done and avoided. I compiled a list of tips that would’ve saved me some much time, stress, and energy.

TIP #1 Starting strong with one of the most important things about college, be careful who you’re friends with, and don’t try to be a part of a big friend group. This was one of the biggest mistakes I made in my first year. I joined a large friend group, and yes, it was fun for a certain period of time, but then it quickly became an extremely toxic environment. I wish I had just deepened the relationships with the few people I saw as close friends. It would’ve saved me a lot of time and energy. Tip #2 You don’t have to experience everything, especially during your first semester of college. As a freshman, I thought I needed to experience everything as soon as possible. I went to every single party, every night, and I was up late doing crazy side quests. I was making mistakes that I shouldn’t have made, but the idea of “this is college, everyone does this; college goes by fast, I gotta do everything!” clouded my intuition. It’s not a race in how much you see or do; no one’s competing with you. It’s okay to take it at your own pace. In my need to experience everything college had to offer, whether positive or negative, I got hurt along the way. It got to a point where I regretted letting loose, because the hurt was never worth it. Tip #3 Befriend your professors! I cannot stress how important this is, and I wish I had started doing so from the beginning. These professors are here for you. They want to make sure you have everything you need to succeed in classes. I know it was intimidating to talk to professors, but if you remember they want you to come talk to them, it makes it easier. Also, if they know you well enough, you can ask them for a letter of recommendation down the road. Tip #4 Don’t worry about trying to fit in. I know you hear this all the time, but be yourself. I didn’t realize what this actually meant until my second semester of freshman year or my first semester of sophomore year. If you truly behave authentically and don’t try to fit into certain groups, you can find your close friends and people who want to support you more quickly. No need to make unproductive friendships that will lead you to making poor decisions. Be who you truly are, and you will attract the best kind of people.

My freshman year was definitely a year that could’ve done without all that craziness. 18 is such a young age to experience all those emotions and events that you don’t need to feel and experience all at once. Yes, the four years go by fast, but they are still four years of your life. Don’t go trying to experience everything all at once, but at the same time, don’t waste them either. They truly are the best years of your life.