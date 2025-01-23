The Makeup That Stayed with Me When TikTok Almost Disappeared

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With everything up in the air regarding the TikTok ban—and unsure whether it would actually happen—I made sure to save the content I knew couldn’t be replicated on any other platform, from outfit inspiration to places to visit, both in my town and in cities as far away as Budapest. Beauty influencers on TikTok have a mastery of their craft that I haven’t seen since the Tumblr days, and their recommendations have introduced me to some incredible beauty brands. These brands not only capture Generation Z’s admiration with their marketing strategies, but have also become staples in my makeup routine.

Here are my favorite TikTok-discovered beauty brands that truly stood out:

I have yet to see a single bad product review of Fenty—and rightfully so—because their products are incredibly consumer-focused. They pay attention to the microscopic details that we, as consumers, especially people of color, wish more companies would prioritize—like creating complexion-focused formulas.From their 40+ foundation shades to their stunning lip glosses, every product is thoughtfully curated to ensure that people of all skin tones are represented and included. For Gen Z, inclusivity has become a crucial value and often a deciding factor when buying cosmetics. As someone who struggles to find a lip gloss that truly complements my brown skin—and who’s tried viral TikTok products only to have them look completely different or sheer on me (thanks, color theory)—Fenty has always been that girl. Whenever I step into Sephora, my legs automatically take me to the Fenty display because the brand has never let me down. (Also, we love Rihanna!!!)

RHODE

I couldn’t resist including Rhode—it’s always going to be iconic. What initially drew me to the brand, as a marketing girly, was their unique approach, unlike anything I’ve seen from other beauty brands. They’re so in tune with trends, Gen Z’s interests and aesthetics, and crafting experiential campaigns that feel fresh and exciting. From sizzling bath bombs-turned-cleansers to lip tint vending machines to beautifully intricate pop-ups for the Pocket Blushes, their marketing always leaves me wondering what they’ll come up with next. Once they reeled me in, I couldn’t help but fall in love with the products. I’ve got two of their main Lip Tint Peptide Treatments and all of the limited-edition summer shades—but I still have major FOMO for the Pocket Blushes I haven’t snagged yet. It’s also amazing to see how Hailey Bieber launched this brand in 2022, a time when she wasn’t the most loved (society loves being a hater), and how successful the brand is now.

NARS

Sephora

I will always hold a personal connection to NARS. I grew up using their products, from wearing their vibrant blushes on my cheeks to sporting their Power Matte lip stains at fancy parties. Their lineup is filled with bestsellers and continues to impress with an ever-evolving collection. Gen Z, influencers, beauty enthusiasts, and everyday makeup lovers alike have especially embraced the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer and the NARS Sheer Glow Foundation, cementing them as staples in beauty routines.

HUDA BEauty

Huda Beauty is revered by many for various reasons, but I think the number one is Huda Kattan herself. Her inspirational personal story and active involvement in social and political issues make her stand out as an admirable and authentic business leader and role model to Gen Z. It’s also widely recognized among my generation that Huda’s setting and baking powder remains unmatched in quality—we have yet to find another that compares. Combined with the brand’s emphasis on inclusivity, much like Fenty, it’s clear why Huda Beauty attracts so many people who want brands to truly understand what they value in a beauty product.

Honorable Mentions: Tower 28 and e.l.f. beauty

These are my favorite brands that have truly impressed me with both their marketing and the quality of their products. As a marketing enthusiast, I’m excited to see how their strategies—and those of other brands—continue to evolve in the future!