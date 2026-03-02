The Do’s and Don’t’s of Spring Break ’26

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break is just around the corner, and I’m here to give you a guide of DOs and DON’Ts to have a fun and safe vacation. I know all you want to think about are the outfits you need to plan, and gorgeous pictures you are going to take—same here! But in reality, you also need to think about making the trip comfortable and easy. Be mindful now, so you can live later!

Be safe and responsible

Let’s start with the most important thing to prioritize during your spring break: your safety. It is crucial that you look out for yourself and your friends/family, so prioritize traveling in groups or having a buddy system. DON’T go anywhere alone! There are so many people traveling, and it is easy to lose track of your people, so stay alert and be aware of your surroundings. Personally, a buddy system always works out for my friends and me!

As for a DO, share your location with trustworthy, responsible friends and your parents. Some people want to skip this part, but honestly, sometimes it’s not your choice to get separated from your group. It’s better this way, and you would rather be safe than sorry!

Bad things can happen even when you are not alone. DO watch and cover your drinks when in public! It could be water or soda, but it is so important to be aware of your surroundings and look out for your friends, too. If you are drinking, DON’T overdo it early in your trip. You don’t want to be the friend who has to stay home the rest of the time, and you definitely don’t want to feel sick the rest of the trip. Prioritize your fun and safety—I cannot express this enough!

The essentials

DO bring a survival kit. Yes, the person writing this is a notorious overpacker, but I just say I am always prepared. If you’re going somewhere unfamiliar, you have no idea if there will be access to necessities. So, whatever you need to survive a multi-day trip, bring it. You never know what could happen, so make sure to pack medicine, feminine products, Liquid IV, etc. DO stay hydrated! If you are going to be out and about for a week straight, you need to drink water! Drink electrolytes! Take care of your body because that is what you depend on. This should be a normal thing for you, but if it isn’t, this comes first—especially if you’re somewhere hot or sunny.

Be proactive

Most people go to popular locations for spring break. I’m assuming you will too, since you’re reading this. DO plan ahead for restaurants and make those reservations. You should already know where you want to eat, so help your group out and get it done. Especially if you’re going to eat with a larger group, you do not want to be stuck waiting over an hour for lunch. Maximize your time!

Watch the water

As someone who used to swim competitively and loves the ocean, I understand that those going on a tropical vacation will want to get in the water. However, the ocean is so unpredictable. Sometimes, it can be in your best interest to enjoy it from afar. You know your body, so you can make that judgment call. Just be careful and DON’T underestimate the tide! It’s no joke, so if you might not be able to handle it, be cautious.

Protect your things

My last DON’T for you is to not bring valuables, from expensive jewelry to new sunglasses. Unless you are the most careful person on the planet, you don’t want them to get lost, broken, or stolen on a trip. Yes, this has happened to me before, and I have a lot of sentimental ties to my belongings, so this one hits home. The ocean easily takes rings and bracelets, so just take them off and leave them with your phone. Buy those Amazon knockoffs if you really want to, girl!

Okay, I gave you everything I have! Go off and enjoy your first tanning sesh since September, and get excited to show off your new bikinis! Don’t forget to pack some functional swimsuits, your favorite snacks, all those cute outfits you have been buying, and definitely sunscreen!