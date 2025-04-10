Surviving The Sleepy Struggle: 5 Real Tips To Staying Awake In Class

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

One of the hardest parts of college is trying to stay awake during your last class of the day. When your eyelids start to feel like dumbbells, your head begins bobbing like it’s on a spring, and you’re fighting to stay conscious, it can be one of the most awkward and embarrassing situations.

So, how can we avoid these mini-comas in the middle of class? The obvious answer is more sleep, but let’s be real: sleep is a luxury we often can’t afford in college. Over time, I’ve found some tricks to help me survive these drowsy moments. They’re not magic, and I still occasionally catch myself doing the dreaded head-drop, but they definitely help.

Always bring gum to class Gum has been my ride-or-die. Chewing gives your brain just enough stimulation to stay alert and keeps your mouth moving, which somehow convinces your body it’s not nap time. Minty or fruity flavors can help even more, especially if it’s strong enough to give you a little zing. The repetitive motion of chewing can trick your brain into staying engaged, and honestly, it’s also a low-key way to release some tension or anxiety during a lecture. I always keep a pack in my bag like it’s essential survival gear because, for me, it kind of is. Bring something to drink When gum isn’t cutting it, a cold drink can be a game-changer. Whether it’s water, soda, coffee, or your favorite energy drink, that hit of flavor or temperature can give your system a much-needed jolt. Cold water, in particular, is underrated; just a sip can wake up your senses. If you’re into coffee, bring something strong enough to keep you focused but not so strong that you crash in the middle of class. Bonus tip: using a reusable water bottle or tumbler with a straw helps you stay sipping throughout class, keeping you hydrated and alert. Shake your leg It might look a little jittery, but lightly bouncing your leg keeps your body engaged. It’s a small movement that keeps the sleepiness at bay, and hey, it’s less disruptive than snoring. This little motion creates physical feedback, which can help stimulate your body enough to stay present. If you’re someone who feels fidgety or restless anyway, this is a good outlet that keeps your energy up without being super distracting to others. Sometimes, I even rotate my ankles or tap my fingers to keep things moving. Keep your eyes moving Try not to zone out. When your eyes move around and register new things, your brain stays more alert. Even occasionally scanning the room can help shake off the fog. One trick I use is to alternate between looking at the professor, the slides, and my notes. It keeps my brain engaged and prevents me from drifting off. You can even look at classmates, spot something on the wall, or glance out a window, anything to subtly re-energize your senses and ground yourself in the room. Doodle or write something It’s a classic move. Whether it’s random doodles, scribbles, or an impromptu poem, writing or drawing gives your brain a creative outlet that keeps it from shutting down. I like to keep a notebook where I write down random thoughts, jokes, or mini-stories when my attention wanders. It’s helpful for staying awake and a fun way to look back at your in-class daydreams. Plus, doodling while listening can actually help with focus and memory if you’re a visual or kinesthetic learner.

These methods aren’t perfect and won’t replace a good night’s sleep, but they might buy you enough time to make it through the lecture without face-planting into your notebook. Ultimately, staying awake in class is less about superhuman willpower and more about finding the little tricks that work for you. Because sometimes, surviving college is all about outsmarting your own exhaustion.