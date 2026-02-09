Self-Care Tips For Valentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every February 14th, Valentine’s Day shows up ready to spread love and friendship everywhere around the world! Whether you are single or have a partner, every girl deserves to look and feel stunningly amazing and should treat themselves like a queen!

Since every girl deserves to feel like a glowing queen, I’m here to give you three self-care tips that will make you feel fresh and shine all day!

TIP #1

First, clean breathe. Having clean breath equals instant confidence, and no girl wants to walk outside wondering if her breath stinks! This is literally one of my worst fears as a girl, so I recommend mouthwash and using a tongue scraper to get all the gunk off your tongue. Before your Valentine’s Night out, I would carry a few sticks of gum in your purse, and floss (Yes, floss to get food out between your teeth that makes your breath smell)! Overall, fresh breath is essential every day, and it helps you feel more confident.

TIP #2

Second, an everything shower is a MUST! I recommend doing your everything shower at least a day before so your skin can lock in moisture and feel smooth for Valentine’s Day. Make sure you shower at a time when you’re not in a rush, exfoliate gently, pick one specific scent (don’t overload on scents), moisturize while your skin is still damp, and hydrate after being in the shower heat. Remember, an everything shower is about what makes you feel confident and refreshed!

TIP #3

Finally, your outfit has to give “main character” energy, right? So…wear an outfit of your choosing that makes you feel like your best self! Whether you’re wearing an outfit that’s comfy, cozy, elegant, or all of the above, you deserve to feel like YOU. You are amazing just the way you are!

Valentine’s Day is one of the best days of the year, and it is definitely the perfect excuse to have a girly self-care day! Every girl deserves to feel glamorous on the day of love, and knowing confidence comes from self-respect and being unapologetically yourself!