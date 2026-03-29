Not a Celebration: The Reality of Women’s Day in Mexico

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On March 8, which is considered International Women’s Day globally, Mexico, one of the countries with the highest rates of femicide, does not celebrate it.

Mexican citizens participate in “8M,” a shorthand for March 8 and the name of a march advocating for women’s safety in Mexico. The term “8M” has been strategically adopted because it is faster and helps the message spread more effectively across social media. Feminists, survivors of violence against women, and the families of affected women all gather on the streets of Mexico City for a purpose: to make their suffering and voices heard.

The history of this event dates back to 1916, when Mexican feminists from Yucatán demanded progressive action for women in education, work, and public debate. Given the limited resources that women had in the early 1900s, they fought for their rights by marching. These efforts eventually contributed to significant milestones, such as Mexican women gaining the right to vote in 1953. However, despite these advances, women in Mexico continue to face high levels of violence and discrimination, making activism as necessary today as it was a century ago.

Each year on March 8, thousands of Mexican citizens gather early in the morning to protest. 8M begins with its participants flooding the streets with various shades of purple, a color that signifies the justice and dignity protesters seek. The marchers hold signs ranging from poems about feminism and personal stories of abuse to calls to action and even the names of perpetrators. Throughout the march, they sing, dance, chant slogans, and share their respective stories. A popular chant is “El que no brinca es macho,” meaning “Whoever doesn’t jump is a sexist man.” Although some media coverage has focused on moments of confrontation with police, the central purpose of the event is peaceful protest and collective advocacy for women’s rights.

One of the most emotional parts of 8M is hearing testimonies from victims sharing their stories of abuse and from the families of missing women. A case that has resonated with many internet viewers and marchers is the story of Esmeralda Castillo and her dad’s undying determination to find her. Esmeralda Castillo, a 14-year-old Mexican teenager, disappeared in 2009 after telling her dad that she was taking the bus to school. José Castillo has been searching for his daughter ever since and advocates for the Mexican government to stop removing missing women from the registry of missing persons, after false reports claimed that excavated bones belonged to his daughter.

Stories like these represent thousands of families still searching for answers. In fact, groups such as “Madres Buscadoras,” or “Mothers Who Search,” take it upon themselves to lead search parties for their missing loved ones in hopes that their efforts are more successful than the Mexican government. These moms walk around abandoned land searching for the remains of their relatives and have even developed their own methods to determine where soil has been tampered with.

Even more heartbreaking are testimonies from young girls, such as Ivanna, who bravely shared her abuse story while dressed as a princess and demanded that her rapist be sentenced, as he remains free. Many protesters have experienced vicarious violence, a form of violence against women in which their romantic partner commits acts meant to harm them, such as taking away their children. As women share their testimonies, the public chants “Yo sí te creo,” meaning “I do believe you,” validating survivors and victims’ stories.

This event is open to anyone; men have recently begun challenging sexist stigmas by joining this peaceful protest to march for their sisters, friends, or mothers who have been victims of sexual violence or femicide.

The 8M marches serve as a powerful reminder that the struggle for women’s safety and equality remains ongoing. Through solidarity, public testimony, and collective protest, participants continue to raise their voices in the hope that one day the date may truly become a day of celebration rather than a call for justice.

Sources:

Purple Color Meaning: Symbolism of Spirituality, Imagination, Royalty, and Mystery | Color Meanings

International Women’s Day in Mexico and Why M8 Matters

“Ni un macho más”: padre de Esmeralda Castillo alza la voz en marcha 8M

Historias de madres buscadoras en México: 8M- Grupo Milenio

8M: Este es el caso de ‘Ivanna’, la niña que salió a marchar vestida de princesa