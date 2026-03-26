Learning To Stand Still

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The first thing I noticed wasn’t the pain. It was the stillness.

I’m not someone who sits still very well. My routines—how I spent my free time, how I relieved stress, and how I measured whether a day had been “good”—were built around how many objectives I ran around completing. If I had energy, I used it. If I felt restless by nightfall, I did my day right. Productivity was the easiest way to convince myself I was doing life correctly.

A back injury disrupted that rhythm almost immediately. Suddenly, my typical habits became difficult or impossible. What started off as pain when I bent over snowballed into an inability to laugh, sneeze, or even put my socks on without having a meltdown. Eventually, the pain that came with getting up in the mornings made it entirely not worth it to leave my bed. Notably, this caused activities that had quietly carried the majority of my pride and stability to vanish, or at least temporarily. What surprised me most wasn’t just the physical limitation, but how much of my sense of self had been tied to those activities. Showing up to class, my org meetings, and my job gave me a sense of accomplishment as if these responsibilities and the drive it takes to handle them amounted to my worth as a person. Without being able to do my tasks, the days felt strangely empty and, frankly, rather pointless.

Losing those outlets forced me into an uncomfortable kind of pause. When the things that normally structure your time disappear, you start to notice how much of your identity depended on them. For a while, I mostly felt frustrated. I missed the freedom of being able to do what I wanted with my body. I missed the sense of accomplishment that came from finishing something, walking across campus, or bussing around the city. I missed the routine.

Eventually, though, the stillness created space for something else. Because I couldn’t rely on my usual activities, I had to find other ways to occupy my time. I started experimenting with hobbies that didn’t require much physical strain—things I might have ignored before because they felt slower, quieter, or less “productive.”

At first, these hobbies felt like substitutes, temporary stand-ins until I could return to normal. But over time, they started to feel more meaningful than I expected. Cooking, for example, required patience, curiosity, and attention in a different way. I wasn’t chasing the satisfaction that comes from exertion or completion; I was learning to enjoy the process itself. It made me realize that my idea of fulfillment had been narrower than I thought. There were entire categories of enjoyment I had overlooked simply because they didn’t fit into the pace I was used to living at.

The injury also made something else clearer: how much I disliked my job.

When you’re busy and physically capable, it’s easy to push dissatisfaction to the background. Work becomes something you tolerate because everything else in your life balances it out. But when your energy becomes limited, when even ordinary tasks require more effort, you start paying closer attention to where that energy goes.

And I realized that my job didn’t feel worth it.

I started to question why I had been putting up with work that left me drained and unmotivated. The injury didn’t create that dissatisfaction, but it gave me the time and perspective to notice it. For the first time in a while, I started applying to other jobs—ones that felt like they might actually be an improvement rather than just another version of the same routine. Now, I’m on track to secure a position better suited to my future career at an improved rate. All thanks to a back injury.

Perhaps the most meaningful lesson, though, had nothing to do with hobbies or work. It had to do with the people around me—especially my partner.

Injury has a way of making vulnerability unavoidable. There are moments when you need help, moments when you’re frustrated or discouraged, and moments when you’re simply not operating at full capacity. Those moments reveal a lot about the relationships in your life.

Having someone who responds with patience, encouragement, and understanding changes the entire experience of hardship. Support doesn’t erase the pain or the inconvenience, but it makes those things feel less isolating. It reminds you that you’re not navigating the difficult parts of life alone.

It also made me realize how important that kind of partnership is. If you choose to share your life with someone, their ability to support you during difficult moments matters far more than how things feel when everything is easy.

I wouldn’t say I’m grateful for the injury itself. Physical pain and limitations are frustrating teachers. But the experience did force a kind of clarity that might have taken much longer to arrive otherwise.

It pushed me to develop interests that didn’t rely entirely on physical ability. It made me question a job I had been passively tolerating. And it reminded me how valuable it is to have someone beside you who is willing to support you when life becomes inconvenient or uncertain.

Pain has a way of slowing you down, whether you want it to or not. But sometimes that slowdown creates space to notice things you might have missed while rushing through everything else. So, take it from me when I suggest you take a deep breath and try to slow down this week. Your time won’t run out just because you choose to savor it.